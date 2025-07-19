Jacob Rodriguez earns big praise from Pro Football Focus among Big 12 linebackers
Texas Tech fans better get used to checking the roster twice this fall — because a lot has changed. Head coach Joey McGuire hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, retooling the roster with a flood of new faces as the Red Raiders look to stay in the Big 12 title conversation.
Still, there’s one name that brings stability — and he’s drawing some well-deserved attention.
That would be Jacob Rodriguez, the veteran linebacker who’s not just sticking around — he’s standing out. According to Pro Football Focus, Rodriguez is the third-highest graded linebacker returning to the Big 12 this season, earning an impressive 82.5 grade.
He checks in just behind Kansas State’s Austin Romaine and Arizona’s Riley Wilson — a solid spot for a guy who quietly put together one of the better defensive seasons in the conference.
Last fall, Rodriguez posted 78 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception — the kind of all-around production that shows up on tape and in the box score. He played with urgency, brought pressure, and wasn’t afraid to get physical.
With so many new players joining the roster, Texas Tech will be leaning on Rodriguez not just to produce — but to lead.
Rodriguez anchors a defense that returns most of its secondary but welcomes several new faces up front. That includes Stanford edge rusher David Bailey, UCF interior lineman Lee Hunter, and Georgia Tech pass rusher Romello Heights. With that much turnover on the line, Rodriguez’s job in the middle only gets more important.
The Red Raiders don’t lack talent, but with so much change on offense and no clear answer under center, their defense might need to set the tone. That’s where Rodriguez comes in — not just as a top performer, but as the one expected to hold it all together.
What makes Rodriguez so valuable isn’t just the numbers. It’s his versatility, experience, and ability to bring a young unit together. He sees things before they happen. He communicates. He leads. And in a defense that needs to gel fast, that matters.
If Texas Tech is going to make a run in the Big 12, it won’t be because they score 40 points a game. It’ll be because their defense takes a step forward — and Rodriguez will be right at the center of it all.