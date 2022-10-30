Patrick Mahomes Can't Bring Luck as Red Raiders Trail Bears 17-3 at Half

The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Baylor Bears in a Big 12 slate on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. Tech is sporting throwback all-black uniforms during the game and asked for fans to wear black inside the stadium.

Also in attendance was Red Raiders legend Patrick Mahomes, who's being honored by the program tonight.

The blackout and luck of Mahomes haven't worked in the first half as the Bears defense has put pressure on quarterback Behren Morton and stopped the deep pass threat.

Baylor also halted the Red Raiders' recent fourth-down conversion rate in the first half, as Tech is just 0-1 at halftime.

The Bears scored on their second possession of the game with a John Mayers 48-yard field goal that ended a nine-play, 30-yard drive.

The Red Raiders were out of sync offensively until midway through the second quarter when they were able to extend a drive into Bears' territory for a 33-yard Trey Wolff field goal that tied the game at 3 at the 8:09 mark of the quarter.

After that, Baylor came right back and marched 75 yards in nine plays for the first touchdown of the game, as running back Richard Reese carried for one yard into the end zone.

The Bears added another touchdown with just 17 seconds left in the half with another Reese run, this time of two yards for a 17-3 lead at the half.

Morton has struggled under the pressure of the Bears' defense completing just 4 of 16 passes for 71 yards and an interception, while the Bears have held Tech to just 125 total yards.

