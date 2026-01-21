Texas Tech Wide Receiver Granted Additional Collegiate Eligibility

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had enough talent as is on their 2025 College Football Playoff-worthy squad in their fourth season under head coach Joey McGuire, and even some that didn't get to see much of the playing field.

Wide receiver Roy Alexander is one of those unfortunate few, though injuries greatly plagued his redshirt senior year, and it resulted in him entering the NCAA transfer portal just a couple of weeks ago after only catching three passes for 31 yards in the 2025 season.

However, it was reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports that Alexander's medical waiver for the year was approved by the NCAA, granting him an additional season of collegiate eligibility for the 2026 season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Tristian Gentry (left) celebrates with wide receiver Roy Alexander (right) after the win against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Obviously, this doesn't guarantee a return to Lubbock or anything for the wideout, but the possibility is still hanging strong in the balance for the Red Raiders to bring back the former Incarnate Word player to pair with Jalen Jones in the receiving game.

Alexander's 2025 season only saw him appear in the first two games of the season with him recording his three catches and 31 yards all in game number two against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Alexander was a standout at the University of Incarnate Word during the 2024 season, catching 100 passes for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns during the school's 11-3 season.

Before his time with the Cardinals, he logged three years with the University of Albany Great Danes, combining for 100 receptions, 1,299 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Should Alexander decide to return to the Red Raiders for his final season of college play, it would basically serve as a repeat of the Micah Hudson situation that Texas Tech went through last year.

For those that don't recall, Hudson transferred from Tech down to College Station with the Texas A&M Aggies, went through an offseason camp, and then promptly entered back into the portal and returned to Lubbock in the same offseason.

Hudson's decision to return saw him catch eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games played, so who's to say that Alexander couldn't benefit from the same?

The Red Raiders' receiving corps was led by redshirted junior Caleb Douglas, who caught 54 passes for 846 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the team in the latter two, while Reginald Virgil led the team with 57 receptions.

The NCAA transfer portal is closed for now, but there is still plenty of time before training camps start for Alexander to make a decision on whether he wants to get familiar with a new quarterback or not.

