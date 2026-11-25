It has been a heck of a past few days across the SEC.

The lawsuits are flying. The billable hours are being racked up. Politicians are yelling. Schools are angry. LSU, all on its own, has raised enough of a ruckus to be threatened with getting kicked out of the league as early as next week.

It is enough to give commissioner Greg Sankey just a handful of more gray hairs as he sorts it all out.

If there is any silver lining to all this chaos off the field for Sankey, it’s that on Saturday—and it appears, Tuesday—the league is more than taking care of itself. Not only is the ongoing tug-of-war between the SEC and Big Ten being won on the field and in the TV ratings, it’s being won in the College Football Playoff selection committee room as well.

Decisively. Unmistakably. It’s enough to puzzle everyone outside the footprint to the point where the Big Ten’s Tony Petitti, for all his power over the enterprise, has to be hopping mad even though there’s nothing to be done.

The latest set of rankings all but added to this ongoing narrative. The SEC has the top one-loss team (No. 1 Georgia, ahead of undefeated Utah), top three two-loss teams (No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama), plus the top two four-loss teams (No. 17 Oklahoma and No. 20 Florida).

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The highest-ranked Big Ten team in the rankings is No. 9 UCLA, whose spot in the bracket is precarious. Though committee chair Hunter Yurachek noted the Bruins were evaluated only on their triple-overtime loss at Michigan this past weekend, they are unlikely to be close to 100% this weekend at the Rose Bowl against No. 15 USC. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury that caused him to be carted off against Michigan. Reigning national champion Indiana suffered the second-biggest drop of any team in the rankings (six spots, down to No. 14). No. 21 Ohio State tumbled seven after its loss to Nebraska behind Florida that hasn’t won by more than one score since September and No. 19 Louisville that has no Top 25 wins.

Average ranking of SEC teams in this week’s Top 25: 12th. Average in the Big Ten? Closer to 17th.

This dichotomy shouldn’t be much of a surprise after the first few rankings were an exercise in disbelief about Alabama being ranked so highly while the Hoosiers earned little benefit of the doubt. But as the weeks of the regular season dwindle, the debate about the Power 2 conferences is going to have a real impact on this year’s playoff.

As it currently stands, the Big Ten has just one team in the field and will be chowing down on turkey thankful there are at least four additional contenders for an at-large bid—even if each one needs help to make the field and getting two in addition to the conference champion seems like a stretch.

Meanwhile, the SEC could host potentially three of the four first-round games depending on how things shake out with the conference championship game losers.

Tennessee finally moved above Alabama in the latest CFP rankings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

To give this committee some credit, it is taking the task of valuing strength of schedule more heavily than any past edition. It was no secret the SEC is boosted by this, not only having teams that look the part of playoff contenders, but by also having a 10–2 mark in the nonconference slate.

“Strength of schedule is one of the tools that we have in our toolbox that we use to distinguish between teams,” Yurachek noted.

The issue is that within that 10–2 record, there are few current CFP contenders to be found that can add meaningfully to the discussion beyond a collective narrative that is buoyed mostly by the overall win percentage. Tennessee played Georgia Tech in Atlanta at the beginning of the season, but the Yellow Jackets aren’t going to a bowl and are a double-digit underdog against Georgia, which may only take it easy on its rival to rest up for the SEC championship game. Alabama topped a Florida State team which has fired and hired a head coach since then.

While it’s safe to say that we can still count Texas’s win over Ohio State as meaningful given that the Buckeyes were at full strength in early September, that seems about the only meaningful victory in retrospect (outside of maybe Mississippi over Louisville, though neither has factored into their conference races much in the past month).

Still, that has boosted the stock of teams in the SEC far more than the Big Ten, which has dealt with an impressive amount of quarterback injuries to further sag the league’s reputation. Add it all up and the metrics—which are still not transparent, mind you—continue to point one league being head and shoulders above the other.

“There’s a byproduct of that [average conference opponent team strength metric] that you have a team strength that we could see,” Yurachek said. “It’s really used to compare conference schedules within an individual conference, not to compare conference to conference.”

Ahh but they are, just as they have been since they first started meeting. There has always been a consistent preference for those SEC teams from this year’s committee and that has borne out in every ranking it has put together.

After three years of parading trophies around and talking about the gap being closed between the leagues, the Big Ten has to acknowledge that’s simply going to be the case for the rest of 2026 and the only thing left to do about it is ensure they’re represented in Las Vegas come January.

Until then, this ongoing back and forth between the conferences can probably be put to bed for this season. On the field and in the committee room, there’s already been a winner declared.

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