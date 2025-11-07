Three Reasons Texas Tech will Defeat BYU by More than a Field Goal
These are the three main reasons why Texas Tech will end BYU's hopes of going undefeated in Big 12 conference play.
3. Superior dominance and overall balance through special teams, offense, and defensive units.
One of the few teams in the nation to place in the top five for both scoring offense and scoring defense is Texas Tech. Both units are incredibly well-balanced, and the statistics and data support this.
Texas Tech's offensive unit ranks third nationally in scoring offense and fifth in the nation in total offense. The Red Raiders' defense ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense and is tied for second in the country in turnovers gained. Texas Tech's special teams is ranked No. 1 in the nation in blocked kicks and No. 6 in the country in kickoff returns.
The Red Raiders have won eight games this season by at least 23 points or more, demonstrating their ability to play both sides of the ball with consistency and have strong special teams units to be dominant in all three facets of the game.
2. Unfriendly home-field atmosphere Texas Tech will create for BYU.
The fact that this game is taking place in Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, which is regarded as one of the most challenging and boisterous road environments in the Big 12, is an advantage for the Red Raiders. With ESPN's College GameDay present for the first time in a long time, the atmosphere is anticipated to be heightened for this top-8 matchup. Most schools brag about their home-field advantages, but the Red Raiders can back it up.
The Red Raiders have played very well on their home field. Texas Tech boasts a flawless 5-0 undefeated record at home this season, proving that they can use their environment and crowd to their advantage. They have only lost four games at home since the 2023 season, and their goal is to be 6-0 at home after their game against BYU.
1. The elite run defense of Texas Tech wins the stylistic matchup between the Red Raiders and Cougars.
Texas Tech's advantage is that they have one of the greatest run defenses in the country, and the stats back up that claim. On average, they permit very few yards per rushing attempt at giving up only 2.41 yards per carry, and they have the No. 1-ranked rush defense in the country.
BYU has the No. 15 rushing offense in the nation, but it may be exposed potentially because BYU's offense prioritizes runs (about 57% of plays are runs) and they have not faced a rushing defense as outstanding as the Red Raiders' front seven. The dependence on the run game for the Cougars will benefit Texas Tech in this game. Texas Tech's defensive front and linebacker corps will attack and prevent BYU's main attacking strategy, putting the Cougars in difficult down-and-distance scenarios and forcing them to rely on their less reliable passing game.
These three factors are why BYU won't be able to march down to the field to win or tie the game on a potential last-minute field goal in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders will be up by more than a field goal late in this game, giving Texas Tech the victory in this game.
