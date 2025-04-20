Veteran Texas Tech DB officially enters transfer portal
After just one season at Texas Tech, veteran defensive back Devynn Cromwell has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Prior to his time with the Red Raiders, Cromwell spent four years at the University of Guelph in Ontario.
During the 2024 season, Cromwell appeared in nine games and made two starts, accounting for 20 total tackles.
On Thursday, Cromwell made it official in a statement posted to his Twitter/X account:
"Appreciative over everything that the amazing staff at Texas Tech have done for me, but with that being said I have officially entered my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer."
Here's a look at some of Cromwell's accomplishments during his single season in Lubbock.
- Instant contributor for the Red Raiders in the secondary during first season … appeared in nine games overall with two starts at safety … both starts came over a two-game stretch against Arizona and Baylor … missed four games due to injury, three that came during Big 12 play with the final one being the AutoZone Liberty Bowl versus Arkansas (12/27).
- Totaled 20 tackles on the season (9 solo) with 17 of those coming over his two starts at Arizona and against Baylor … had one tackle credited to him in three different games against Abilene Christian (8/31), North Texas (9/14) and at TCU (10/26).
- Credited with 179 defensive snaps on the year by Pro Football Focus … saw action on special teams with 87 snaps as a regular member of the kickoff coverage and punt return units … saw occasional time on punt coverage and on field goal block.
- Targeted eight times in the secondary, according to PFF, with only three of those resulting in completions … three completions - all in Big 12 play - only resulted in 14 yards with the longest going only six yards.
- at Arizona (10/5): made his first career start of his Red Raider career at Arizona, finishing with nine stops in the win … was third on the team for tackles, trailing only Jacob Rodriguez’ 13 and Maurion Horn’s 10 stops … played a season-high 70 defensive snaps per PFF.
- Baylor (10/19): followed with eight tackles two weeks later in a home loss to Baylor … was second on the team for tackles, trailing only Rodriguez’ 12 stops … credited with 67 defensive snaps per PFF.
