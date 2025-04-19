Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety
The Texas Tech Red Raiders received a big boost to their 2026 recruiting class on Friday, as highly coveted safety Aaron Bradshaw announced his commitment. The 6-2, 190-pound prospect out of Fort Worth (TX) held 19 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including LSU, Texas, and Colorado.
Here's what 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about the newest member of Texas Tech's 2026 class:
"Looks big and plays big as a safety prospect who could possibly grow into a hybrid second-level role, depending on third party-verified measurables. Plays with above average ball skills and downhill striking willingness. Runs the alleys and patrols the perimeter as a forward-oriented defender. Good functional athleticism in pads, but no verified speed markers. Played basketball as a high school freshman and also got offensive snaps at receiver as a ninth-grader. Overeager at times and can run himself out of plays. Can provide big hits, but sometimes compromises technique. Projects to the P4 level as a potentially role-versatile back-seven defender who may possess significant developmental potential considering the eyeball test and functional athleticism."
Upon announcing his decision, Bradshaw told Rivals that he felt like the Texas Tech staff treated him the best, and that the in-person experience was better than expected.
"Ever since that visit, I made a special connections with Coach Greene -- from the jump. Coach McGuire coached with my coaches here at North Crowley," he continued. "When It came down who treated me the best -- then going on the visit and seeing it all in person, it was 10 times better."
Bradshaw becomes the 10th commitment in the 2026 class for the Red Raiders, a class that ranks No. 22 in the nation according to 247Sports.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -