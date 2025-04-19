Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit
Texas Tech continues to add pieces via the transfer portal, and the basketball program looks primed for a championship run in 2025-26. On Friday, the Red Raiders landed a commitment from Villanova transfer forward Josiah Moseley. At 6-6, 228-pounds, Moseley saw limited action during his freshman campaign with the Wildcats, averaging 10.2 minutes per game. He finished his freshman season averaging 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
As a recruit, Moseley was one of the more coveted forwards in the country. 247Sports had him listed as the No. 11 forward in the nation and the No. 1 overall recruit from the state of Texas.
Here's what 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins had to say about Moseley as a recruit:
"Moseley was one of high school basketball's biggest stock risers this past summer as he added a level of aggression that has elevated his production on both ends of the floor. Undersized at the four-spot, Moseley has a college-ready frame that still has room to cultivate. He understands the importance of rebounding, plays with explosion in tight spaces, and shows great touch in soft spot mid-range areas on the floor. Growing up, Moseley was trained as a guard so he has terrific potential as a reliable inside-out threat moving forward. He is more than capable of taking the game into his own hands and leading the break after securing a defensive rebound. Kyle Neptune is getting the prototyical forward that the program has had success with over the past decade. His decision to choose Villanova projects to be a great match for both parties."
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety