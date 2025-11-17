What Is the Latest Injury Update on J'Koby Williams? Texas Tech RB Banged Up Heading Into Bye Week
A blowout win over the UCF Knights gave the No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders further momentum heading into their final game of the season. With a 10-1 record (7-1 in Big 12 action), a first-ever Big 12 title game berth is in Texas Tech's hands — a Week 14 win secures the bid.
However, there was concern for sophomore running back J'Koby Williams coming out of the team's 48-9 Week 12 victory, as he seemed to hobble to the sideline before halftime after getting rolled up on during a play.
Williams has been critical for Tech all season thanks to his versatility. He ranks second on the team in rushing yards — 112 carries for 647 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns — and fifth in receiving — 27 receptions for 362 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four kick returns for 207 yards and a score.
In fact, the do-it-all running back leads the Big 12 in all-purpose yards per game (112.0), which ranks 18th nationally.
This makes his health critical in multiple facets for the Red Raiders. Earlier in the season, he dealt with an ankle injury that limited him during the middle third of the campaign; with health on his side, Williams has averaged 108 scrimmage yards per game over the last three contests after averaging 49.3 in the previous three.
"I think now that [Williams] is feeling back to being pretty close to 100% with that ankle sprain that he was dealing with, I truly feel like we do have two No. 1 backs," Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said during a press conference on Monday, Nov. 10, following a critical win over BYU.
Williams, alongside sophomore running back Cameron Dickey, has transformed the Red Raiders' ground game despite a preseason injury to USC transfer Quinten Joyner. The running back duo has become the backbone of the Red Raiders' offense and a reason behind their ascension from Big 12 contender to College Football Playoff hopeful.
Fortunately, Williams' status seems to be secure heading into a timely bye week. The sophomore will get a week to rest and recover before the regular-season finale in Morgantown, W. Va., against the West Virginia Mountaineers, a potential win-and-in scenario for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said that Williams, alongside quarterback Behren Morton and offensive lineman Howard Sampson, would have returned had the game been tighter. The blowout allowed the Red Raiders to approach with more precaution.
"J'Koby rolled that same ankle that he had," McGuire said post-game on Saturday, Nov. 15. "We just rolled with Cam [Dickey], and then we're able to get the other guys in. … If it would have been a close game, all three of those guys [Williams, Morton, and Dampson] would have stayed in the game."
This bodes well for Williams' status in Week 14 despite sitting out the entire second half with an ankle injury. He will get a week to recover ahead of a key game and a potential postseason run.
With Williams on the sideline, Dickey continued to lead the way on the ground with 11 rushes for 77 yards. Redshirt freshman Adam Hill had six carries for 14 yards against UCF, while redshirt freshman defensive back/running back Oliver Miles II — who took over as the team's RB4 following Joyner's injury — ran three times for 12 yards.
