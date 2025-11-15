Where Is Behren Morton? Texas Tech QB on the Sideline To Open Second Half
No. 6 Texas Tech enters the second half of its Week 12 contest with the UCF Knights with a 38-2 lead. However, right before halftime, quarterback Behren Morton was on the sideline with backup quarterback Mitch Griffis taking snaps under center. Where is Morton, and was he injured?
Morton, a fifth-year senior, is Texas Tech's starting quarterback, but after one of his strongest halves of football this season, he was pulled from the game with a 35-2 lead. Griffis led one drive, closing the half with a field goal.
Most likely, this is a precautionary measure for Morton, who has dealt with several injuries this season. There have been no reports that he was pulled due to any new injuries, which is a positive sign for Red Raiders fans. He was seen on the sideline without his helmet on.
With 149 passing yards and one touchdown, Morton shone in the first half. He completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts, with the touchdown going to wide receiver Reggie Virgil. It was one of three first-half touchdowns for Virgil, who took two rush attempts for 35 yards and two scores.
Morton, along with Virgil and several other starters and rotational players, was honored before the game as part of Texas Tech's Senior Day celebrations. Tech's game against UCF is the last regular-season home game at Jones AT&T Stadium this year.
Coming into the week, Morton was dealing with an injury that left him as "probable" to play, according to the Big 12's availability report. ESPN reported that it was a hairline fracture in his fibula, though it was not confirmed by Morton or Texas Tech officials. This injury only underscores the team's decision to pull him before the second half.
This season, Morton has also dealt with a knee injury and a neck/head injury. He has left three games early as a result, missing two contests. This time, though, Morton was seemingly pulled voluntarily, though confirmation may come from head coach Joey McGuire after the game.
Griffis will lead the Red Raiders in the second half, who made a return to football after a year off. He joined Texas Tech as the QB3 but took on an elevated role after Will Hammond's season-ending injury. He reportedly worked in construction after starting his football career with Wake Forest; Griffis has starting experience, which was on display during his one first-half drive.
Texas Tech will have a bye week in Week 13, giving Morton plenty of time to rest and recover. He was wearing a boot as recently as this week, and with postseason aspirations, the scarlet and black will need their starting quarterback at full strength.
Following their Week 13 bye, the Red Raiders close the season on the road in Morgantown, W. Va., against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas Tech will look to close the season strong to secure the program's first-ever Big 12 Championship Game berth. With a 9-1 start to the year (6-1 in Big 12 play), the Red Raiders appear to be the team to beat.
Texas Tech could secure its conference title game berth next week while on bye, but if the right outcome does not play out, a win over West Virginia will be a must.
