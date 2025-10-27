When, How, and What to Watch for the Upcoming Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game
This is a big game for both teams as they both are in the race to play in the Big 12 championship game.
When to see the game
The date for the game is Saturday, November 1st.
The game time is 3:30 p.m. (EDT) or 2:30 p.m. (CT).
Location for the game is Manhattan, Kansas's Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.
How to View this game The TV channel and streaming for this game is on FOX, and depending on your area and subscription, you can watch games that air on FOX via the FOX Sports app and website or live TV streaming providers that carry FOX, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, etc.
Radio for the game is through the K-State Sports Network and Texas Tech Sports Network, among other campus radio networks, will carry the game.
This game has Big 12 championship race implications. With a victory, Texas Tech, one of the top teams in the Big 12 standings, will remain in the running for the conference title, either one game behind BYU or tied with Cincinnati if they defeat Kansas State and the Bearcats lose to Utah. A victory over a rated, near top-of-the-standings team would greatly increase the chances of Kansas State, which is currently 3-2 in conference play, to still be in the running to be one of the two teams in the Big 12 championship game.
With a significantly better defense that puts them in the top 10 nationally, Texas Tech is enjoying a successful season. Kansas State has won the last eight games in this series, and their last loss to the Red Raiders took place in 2015, nearly a decade ago. Either history is on the Wildcats' side, like it was last weekend against Kansas, or Texas Tech is due for a win over Kansas State this upcoming Saturday.
The games have typically been either blowouts or nail-biters in the past between Texas Tech and Kansas State, with the past two times they have played one another being the exceptions. Many have been very close, one-score games, including some that went into overtime, have occurred, but regardless of the score of the games between the Wildcats and Red Raiders, they have been competitive and entertaining games more often than not.
So whatever fan's plans are for Saturday afternoon, they should make time to sit down and watch this game between two Big 12 teams with high aspirations this season.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.