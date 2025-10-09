Where is Texas Tech Projected for the College Football Playoffs
A look at where the Red Raiders are projected for this season's college football playoffs among various national media outlets and media personalities who cover college football.
Here is a look at where Texas Tech is projected to be seeded in the College Football Playoffs heading into their game with Kansas.
College Football Playoff projections for Texas Tech show a range of potential seeds, with most falling in the middle to upper half of the 12-team field following Week 6 of the 2025 season.
The current projections place Texas Tech in the following seeds among the various national publications.
- No. 4 Seed (First-Round Bye): Brad Crawford
of CBS Sports projection has Texas Tech at No. 4, earning a first-round bye as the only projected Big 12 team in his playoff projections.
- No. 5 Seed (Home First-Round Game): The main CBS Sports College Football Playoff projection has them at No. 5, hosting the No. 12 seed South Florida.
- No. 6 Seed (Home First-Round Game): ESPN analyst Kyle Bonagura projects Texas Tech as the No. 6 seed hosting the No. 11 seed Texas A&M.
- No. 7 Seed (Home First-Round Game): Sports Illustrated's projection places the Red Raiders as the No. 7, hosting the No. 10 seed Georgia.
- No. 5 Seed (Home First-Round Game): Two different projections from ESPN (one from Bill Connelly and one from Max Olson:) place Texas Tech as the No. 5 seed.
- No. 9 Seed (Road First-Round Game): ESPN analyst Mark Schlabach's projection has them at No. 9, which would be a road game against the No. 8 seed Alabama.
Here are some of the social media accounts projections on who Texas Tech will play in the College Football Playoffs.
