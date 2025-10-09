Red Raider Review

Where is Texas Tech Projected for the College Football Playoffs

A look at where the Red Raiders are projected for this season's college football playoffs among various national media outlets and media personalities who cover college football.

Ryan Kay

Texas Tech Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Texas Tech Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Here is a look at where Texas Tech is projected to be seeded in the College Football Playoffs heading into their game with Kansas.

College Football Playoff projections for Texas Tech show a range of potential seeds, with most falling in the middle to upper half of the 12-team field following Week 6 of the 2025 season.

The current projections place Texas Tech in the following seeds among the various national publications.

  • No. 4 Seed (First-Round Bye): Brad Crawford
    of CBS Sports projection has Texas Tech at No. 4, earning a first-round bye as the only projected Big 12 team in his playoff projections.
  • No. 5 Seed (Home First-Round Game): The main CBS Sports College Football Playoff projection has them at No. 5, hosting the No. 12 seed South Florida.
  • No. 6 Seed (Home First-Round Game): ESPN analyst Kyle Bonagura projects Texas Tech as the No. 6 seed hosting the No. 11 seed Texas A&M.
  • No. 7 Seed (Home First-Round Game): Sports Illustrated's projection places the Red Raiders as the No. 7, hosting the No. 10 seed Georgia.
  • No. 5 Seed (Home First-Round Game): Two different projections from ESPN (one from Bill Connelly and one from Max Olson:) place Texas Tech as the No. 5 seed.
  • No. 9 Seed (Road First-Round Game): ESPN analyst Mark Schlabach's projection has them at No. 9, which would be a road game against the No. 8 seed Alabama.

Here are some of the social media accounts projections on who Texas Tech will play in the College Football Playoffs.

Ryan Kay
RYAN KAY

Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.

