Jacob Rodriguez Wins Texas Tech's First Ever Lombardi Award as He Continues To Dominate Award Season

While he was not named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has come close to sweeping award season as he racks up the hardware.

After recently being named the winner of the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, and splitting the Pony Express Award with edge rusher David Bailey (awarded to the nation's top duo), as well as being distinguished as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Rodriguez's postseason dominance is not yet over. He brought in his fourth award of the week: the Lombardi Award.

Rodriguez is the first player in program history to earn this award, which recognizes the top player who plays on or near the line of scrimmage, honoring the top defensive/offensive linemen and linebackers. As the top linebacker in the country, based on his winning of the Butkus, Rodriguez was certainly a favorite to win this award.

He won the Lombardi Award over his teammate Bailey, who led the nation in sacks, and two other promising finalists: Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell and Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

The first Red Raider to receive the Lombardi Award 🏆



Congratulations @Jacob_R_10! pic.twitter.com/eQ4hbxGEZE — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 11, 2025

As the leader of one of the top defenses in the country, Rodriguez's elite 2025 campaign is well understood. He was the captain of a defense that finished the regular season in the top five in points allowed, yards allowed, and rushing yards allowed per game, as well as stop rate.

He led the country in forced fumbles (seven; second-most in Texas Tech history) while adding four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack, and 117 tackles, with 11 going for a loss, in 13 games. Rodriguez was a magnet for turnovers, helping lead the charge on a defense that led the country in takeaways.

Beyond the traditional box score, though, Rodriguez is arguably even more impressive. Among players with at least 100 defensive snaps, he finished first in PFF defensive grade (93.5), first in run defense grade (95.3), and second in coverage grade (92.9). He also finished fourth in total stops, serving as a one-man wrecking crew.

The best lineman/linebacker in the country 🏆



J-Rod has won the 2025 Lombardi Award! pic.twitter.com/haicJJPMlq — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 11, 2025

While the criteria have been adjusted over time, Rodriguez is the first Big 12 athlete to win the Lombardi Award since Texas pass rusher Brian Orakpo in 2008 and Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in 2009.

Rodriguez is also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award and the Chuck Bednarik Award, awarded to the nation's top defensive player.

He and Bailey have been the engine behind Shiel Wood's defense, who elevated Tech from one of the worst in the country in 2024 to one of the best in 2025 in his first season in Lubbock, Texas. As a result, Wood is also a finalist for the Broyles Award as the top assistant in the nation.

Despite all the hardware, Rodriguez and the Red Raiders' job is not yet finished. The rest of their 2025 campaign is still unwritten, as they prepare for the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. They will play the winner of No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026.

