College Football Playoff Bracket Week 6 Live Projections: Texas, Alabama Face Tests
Welcome to Week 6 in college football that could provide some separation in the College Football Playoff race. Here’s everything you need to know about the CFP heading into Saturday’s slate. Who’s in, who’s out? Here’s a look at our projected bracket that will be updated throughout Saturday:
Update at 10 p.m. ET Friday:
We’re still a month out from the selection committee meeting in the Dallas area, but they already have plenty to sort out. All eyes will be on the SEC and ACC this weekend with games such as Texas-Florida, Vanderbilt-Alabama, Virginia-Louisville, Miami-Florida State and several others all carrying significant implications on Saturday that could shake up these live standings.
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas
- Tulane
First Round
- No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas A&M
- No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Ole Miss
- No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana
- No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Texas Tech
Quarterfinals
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. winner of No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas A&M
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Oregon vs. winner of No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Ole Miss
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Miami vs. winner of No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Texas Tech
No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas A&M
The Green Wave are still the slight favorite over USF, Navy and Memphis to emerge from the American, plus they have two Power 4 wins already on the résumé.
No. 11 Texas at No. 6 Ole Miss
Arch Manning and the Longhorns finally get their first test since losing to Ohio State when they go on the road to Florida. They better not look past the Gators if they want to remain in the CFP field to face the Rebels, which have a pretty good path to a home game after beating LSU.
No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Indiana
You can look at the Bulldogs as a few plays away from being 2–2 just as much as they could be 4–0. The win over Tennessee is still in their favor while the Hoosiers are set to head to Eugene, Ore., next week for one of the biggest games in school history.
No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Texas Tech
Having the Tide go to Lubbock is what the new CFP format is all about. The Red Raiders continue to look like the best team in the Big 12 while the Tide host Vandy on Saturday and could rise significantly up the rankings if they get a little revenge for the upset last year.
Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma
The Sooners will adjust to life without John Mateer this week, but it’s Red River against Texas that will provide the biggest threat to holding onto this spot.
Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Oregon
There’s going to be a healthy debate over if the Ducks are actually the No. 1 team in the country, but until they play Indiana at Autzen Stadium, they have that double-overtime victory at Penn State, while impressive, to stand on as their only win over an FBS team with a winning record.
Orange Bowl: No. 2 Miami
All eyes will be on Tallahassee on Saturday night as the Hurricanes look to lock up their Sunshine State championship against Florida State.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State
You’re likely to continue to see growth from the Buckeyes offense, but they’ve got plenty of time to ease into things given how salty that Matt Patricia’s defense has looked in allowing just 22 points all season.
