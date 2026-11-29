A lot can change depending on who wins the upcoming conference championship games, but here are the CFP projections for Texas Tech after week 13 games.

After the regular-season scheduled games concluded, the Red Raiders are positioned firmly in the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture by national online publications, newspapers, and bracket predictors. The present national forecast has Texas Tech in the CFP but not hosting a first-round game.

The last CFP committee ranking, before the conclusion of this week's 13 games, has the Red Raiders in the college football playoffs. According to the official CFP selection committee rankings, Texas Tech is ranked eleventh, and they should go up at least one spot in this week's CFP rankings.

Some college football publications, like College Football News (CFN), match the Red Raiders as the No. 10 seed on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers No. 7 seed in the first round, projecting them as an at-large or conference-contingent selection. They are projecting a loss to Utah in the Big 12 conference championship game but still to get in the CFP.

Texas Tech is highlighted as a major contender to make the CFP out of the Big 12 by other lesser-known national outlets like On3 and Lindy's, which point out that their record, which includes two top-20 victories and a solid regular-season finish, keeps them firmly inside the 12-team CFP bracket.

Texas Tech is projected to be the No. 10 seed and travel to Bloomington, Indiana, to play the Hoosiers in one of the first-round playoff games.

CBS Sports had this to say about the potential first-round matchup.

Were projecting the Big Ten champion to get one of the final home playoff seeds, so whether thats UCLA or Indiana next weekend, this is where the chips fall for now. This scenario would be Texas Tech finishing runner-up in the Big 12 Championship Game. While Texas Techs strength of schedule is lacking, the Red Raiders do have a couple of wins over ranked opponents. Brad Crawford

SI has Texas Tech traveling out east to face Wake Forest in the first round of the CFP as the No. 10 seed playing the 11-1 Demon Deacons.

This is what Sports Illustrated has to say about the potential first-round CFP matchup.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Wake Forest got a bit of a slow start but was able to pull away from Duke at home to send the Demon Deacons to Charlotte with plenty of momentum (and a spot in the field likely locked up). The reigning champions, meanwhile, may have just done enough to get into the field if they win the Big Ten title game over UCLA. That pairing against the Bruins was not on the bingo card at any point in the history of the Big Ten, but it is a reality this season. Bryan Fischer

ESPN has Texas Tech projected the higher than both CBS Sports and SI as the No. 9 seed, and they have them playing No. 8 seed BYU.

This is what ESPN has to say about Texas Tech and their CFP odds and possible seeding.

Why they could be here: The Red Raiders did what they were supposed to do—clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game by soundly beating an unranked 5-7 TCU team that just fired its head coach. Texas Tech is unlikely to make any major moves this week, given the quality of its opponent and the fact its schedule is ranked No. 62 in the country according to ESPN Analytics. Texas Tech is also ranked outside the top 25 in both offensive and defensive efficiencies. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 9 in Strength of Record and have two CFP top 25 wins against Houston and Arizona. Heather Dinich

What Texas Tech needs to secure a college football playoff invitation.

The Big 12 title championship game victory is the 100% sure pathway. If Texas Tech defeats Utah to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game an automatic bid and possibly a higher seed are guaranteed with a victory in Arlington.

An at-large bid is riskier for the Red Raiders if they were to lose to Utah in the Big 12 championship game. Teams hardly ever fall out of the bracket after losing a conference championship game, but a team like BYU or a team from the Big Ten or SEC can get an at-large bid over Texas Tech.

The majority of national college football publications and outlets see them as having a fairly steady safety net for an at-large bid, even if they lose a close conference title game, given their 11-1 regular-season record and robust metric models that give them a roughly 78% overall playoff likelihood. However, if they lose by double digits to Utah and a team on the bubble like UCLA wins their conference championship game, Texas Tech could get in the outside looking in.

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