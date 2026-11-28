Update at 11 p.m. ET Friday

There were a handful of teams on a short week who were also dealing with the usual festivities that come with Thanksgiving, but all three College Football Playoff teams in action before Saturday took care of business. Will chalk continue for one more day?

We now know three of the Power 4 conference title game matchups and most of the Group of 6 contests. As interesting as the bubble discussion was last season, this year might be even more intriguing after the results that transpired going into a Saturday during Rivalry Week that could be either epic or straightforward.

Here’s how things look going into Week 13 before Saturday’s kickoffs arrive and it’s set to shift significantly throughout the weekend.

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Live Week 13 College Football Playoff Bracket

Georgia Utah Texas Notre Dame Tennessee Alabama Miami Wake Forest UCLA BYU Texas Tech Boise State

Teams on the Bubble

No. 12 Oregon (at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

No. 13 Iowa (Beat No. 25 Nebraska, 31–7)

No. 14 Indiana (vs. Purdue, 7 p.m. ET Saturday)

No. 15 USC (at No. 9 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Tennessee

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami

No. 9 UCLA at No. 8 Wake Forest

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Tennessee

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Tennessee Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Texas vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Alabama

No. 3 Texas vs. winner of No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Alabama Rose Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 BYU vs. No. 7 Miami

No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 BYU vs. No. 7 Miami Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 8 Wake Forest

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Tennessee

The Pac-12 flex week was not conceived of as a way to get the Broncos an easy tune-up game for the conference title game, but that’s exactly what a game at Colorado State will do. If Boise State can’t put up points and rest the starters by the fourth quarter against the nation’s worst scoring defense, then the Group of 6 bid might be more up for grabs going into championship weekend than anybody thought. The Vols are also on the road against a suspect defense and have to hope they can just get healthy and solidify their spot at No. 5 in the rankings. That presents the best of all worlds: no super long layoff, a raucous home environment at Neyland to showcase and a favorable path in the bracket.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Alabama

There was about a quarter there where TCU jumped out to a double-digit lead and you wondered if the Red Raiders were a little too deep into their tryptophan-induced nap on Thanksgiving. Then the second quarter rolled around and Tech awoke and looked like the Tech of last year. Not only did it dominate across all three phases of the game to lock up a chance to defend its Big 12 crown next Friday, but this might be the kind of stretch run that takes all the air out of the CFP bubble in the committee’s eyes. The Iron Bowl is always a rivalry game where anything can happen but luckily for the Crimson Tide, this year’s edition is in Tuscaloosa and not on the Plains. The latter is usually where strange outcomes occur, but Alabama needs to take care of business and maybe even garner some style points after continuing to see their résumé take a hit in recent weeks.

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami

After that scare at Kansas, a nice easy game against Cincinnati at home would be a welcome sight for the Cougars this weekend. They can probably feel good about making the CFP field for the first time even if they don’t secure a trip to the Big 12 title game, but getting both sides of the ball going before hitting the road again for a playoff game would be well received in Provo. Miami’s home finale against Boston College doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, but the Hurricanes have to hope they avoid any big injuries in the game and can put the outcome out of doubt early enough to rest the starters for next week in Charlotte.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 8 Wake Forest

Ty Dieffenbach has been seen at practice this week but remains questionable for the game against USC. That won’t automatically rule him out on Saturday afternoon, but does reiterate the thin margin this group is playing with going into their rivalry game that will help determine who goes to the Big Ten title game. The Demon Deacons have one of the tougher tests among CFP contenders this weekend, with a tricky game vs. Duke on tap amid plenty of hoopla with the program in the spotlight.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame

Setting aside the visit to the dome against Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, you do wonder what Marcus Freeman’s strategy might be knowing there could be more than a month’s layoff between this final regular-season game and any potential quarterfinal date. He probably wouldn’t yell and scream if the Fighting Irish slid to the five seed as a result, but after what happened last year there may be no complaining whatsoever by the folks from South Bend.

Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Texas

It’s never easy with this group of Longhorns, but a win at Texas A&M is always something to celebrate on the 40 Acres. The Black Friday victory punches Texas’s ticket to the final SEC championship game against Georgia and should all but ensure it falls to a favorable game with the No. 5 seed at the very worst this season.

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Utah

The Utes jumped out to a massive lead in their Black Friday finale against West Virginia and then quickly turned attention to their first-ever Big 12 championship game appearance against Texas Tech. That was a close contest the last time the two programs played each other in 2025 before a fourth quarter for the ages by the Red Raiders. Either way, Utah will be in the CFP and it may be hard to rip away a quarterfinal in the Rose Bowl the way things are trending.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia

Clean, old-fashioned hate has arrived between the hedges this week and it might be a game that goes by quickly as Georgia Tech features the No. 134 rush defense trying to put a stop to a Bulldogs team that averages more than 200 yards on the ground.

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