PASADENA, Calif. — Seventy-five years and two weeks ago, the world was introduced to one of the greatest running gags in pop culture: Charlie Brown running as fast as he could to kick a football, only for the ball to be yanked away at the last minute to leave the diminutive comic strip character dazed and confused after whiffing on toe meeting leather.

Time after time, year after year, Charlie Brown would run with a full head of steam.

Time after time, year after year, Lucy (or some other character) would ensure the football never got off the ground. Generations were entertained by something that was equally simple as it was understandable.

On Saturday during a picturesque Southern California afternoon at a surprisingly jam-packed Rose Bowl, the familiar gag was not limited to a flat image in the back of a newspaper. It was live and in living color beneath the sun-drenched San Gabriel Mountains, playing out across 60 minutes.

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FROM SI: Podcast | Forums | Newsletter | Bracket Challenge

UCLA, substituting its gorgeous powder blue and gold for the brown and yellow that the animated character typically wears, played the role of Charlie Brown as the Bruins were denied a program-record 11th win for the second straight week in a row to a team with a coach on the hot seat.

Yanking the football away was Lincoln Riley and USC, who notched a cathartic 45–10 victory to finish the regular season with nine wins and may have cemented the Big Ten as a one-bid College Football Playoff league by ending any lofty postseason hopes across town by the manner and completeness of their destruction of the Bruins.

“I was talking to [athletic director Tim Harris] a little after the game and he said we picked a bad day to have a bad day,” said UCLA coach Bob Chesney, doing his best to stay upbeat after a beatdown. “We understood that it needed to be an uncommon effort and we needed to make some really tough, tough plays. We didn’t really do that and that’s not to take anything away from USC.”

There was certainly no need to take anything away from the Trojans. They took everything as is before, during and after the 96th meeting between the pair that reverberated—in some cases, quite literally—well beyond the region to wrap up the regular season.

The result, some 20 years after the Bruins used a memorable 13–9 upset of the Trojans at the same venue to prevent the latter’s shot at a national title, felt like it was foretold well before kickoff as the football gods—and maybe a few others—seemingly couldn’t reconcile a historic season for UCLA resulting in the Bruins making their first, and only, Big Ten conference championship game with ease.

More than 15 earthquakes registering over 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale peppered the west side of Los Angeles beginning shortly after 9 a.m. local time and an oil spill shut down part of the 210 Freeway to hamper access for fans arriving from the east of the iconic stadium. Traffic—always bad and never light in this part of the country—was somehow even more abominable than usual and prevented large swaths of the 81,258 packing the place in a mix of blue and red from arriving before the end of the first quarter. Flyers were left in the press box by bowl representatives, not for the namesake that takes place in the new year but the Alamo Bowl that is suddenly a very real destination for the higher-ranked team coming into the weekend.

To add another insult, members of the USC band snuck into Westwood earlier in the week and rearranged letters so that UCLA’s football building earned the label of A-S-S, prompting the school president to suspend their performances on the field and relegate their iconic tunes to the upper reaches of the Rose Bowl.

Maybe they were on to something though. On Saturday, UCLA certainly played like the label it was given to call into serious question its College Football Playoff credentials.

The Bruins defense, which led FBS coming into the game with just 4.13 yards per play allowed, gave up 5.8 and saw the Trojans score touchdowns on their first four drives. Equally out of sorts, tailback Wayne Knight was held to just 15 yards on nine carries and the entire ground game posted its worst performance of the season in perhaps the final impression the selection committee will see should the Bruins not go to Indianapolis for the conference title game.

Even quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who was setting up a potential Hollywood ending by trotting onto the field as a starter after being carted off against Michigan last week with a hip injury, instead directed a horror show. He completed just 51% of his passes and found the end zone with just over two minutes remaining in the game to only slightly cover up that he committed five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles).

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

After 10 straight victories and so many good days that had UCLA fans dreaming of playing at their home stadium on Jan. 1 for the first time in 28 years, the program now needs a forgiving CFP committee to get into the postseason as an at-large team and for help elsewhere in the league to make it to Indianapolis for a shot at an automatic berth.

“Our future at this moment is out of our hands. But I know if we are given the opportunity, I know what these guys will do. If there’s a team that can rebound from something like this, it’s us,” said Chesney, before later admitting the obvious. “What showed up out there was not a great sign of [a CFP team].”

If there were signs of a CFP team, it perhaps rested on the opposite sideline amid the most dominant outing of the year for the cardinal and gold.

QB Jayden Maiava was pinpoint with his passing in throwing for 179 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) while opening things up for a rushing attack that posted 230 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, they feasted on the overwhelmed home side, holding the Bruins to their lowest yardage and point totals under Chesney and firmly wrestled control of the series with their third straight victory.

“We heard a little bit of the talk from the other side and we took it personal. We did our talking on the field,” Riley said. “I’ve always been a, let your play do the talking. I don’t care about winning the microphone or the press conferences. That’s all well and good but you still have to go play ball.”

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava throws the ball against UCLA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of this campaign, it was UCLA doing that. Winning close, but winning enough to rise as high as No. 4 in the CFP rankings just two weeks ago. They were a resilient bunch, too, surviving the loss of starting QB Nico Iamaleava and looking like a shoo-in for the playoff right up until the moment Dieffenbach was carted off from the Big House.

The team downtown, on the other hand, struggled to find much consistency and felt like the one whiffing on the ball throughout this fall as an expensively assembled disappointment. USC faltered at home to Oregon, which lost its backup quarterback in late September and then inexplicably put up just seven points against Wisconsin in an October loss that very well could be the one that prevents them from making the playoff—a stated goal Riley and his administration had.

“We definitely made a real statement today,” the beaming Riley eventually remarked after enjoying some celebratory photos with his family on his field after a victory that should assure a sixth season at USC. “I don’t believe there’s 12 better teams, but the committee has some tough decisions to make. We probably made it a little tougher today.”

That they did and in the process forced a feeling of déjà vu throughout the Bruins faithful, who filtered out before the fourth quarter wrapped because they knew how this story was going to end—with them missing the kick completely just like Charlie Brown.

UCLA has been on the verge of breaking through and contending during the modern era of college football several times. It came close in 1998, but fell in the regular-season finale to Miami to miss out on the first BCS title game. The Bruins were good in the mid-2000s, but never could get over the hump against Pete Carroll’s dynasty at USC. When Jim Mora got things cranked up a decade ago, Oregon and Stanford just so happened to be national powers standing in their way.

This season, with a new coach, renewed optimism and the promise of a 12-team playoff, things looked like they were going to be different. Alas, they may not get the chance now after two consecutive losses to erase much of the positivity garnered from 10 straight wins.

Time after time, year after year, it’s the same, old story for UCLA.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.