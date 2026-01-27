Career Week Earns Snudda Collins Another Spot on Big 12 Starting Five

Texas Tech senior Snudda Collins continues to turn individual brilliance into conference-wide recognition.

On Monday afternoon, the Big 12 officially announced its weekly Starting Five, and for the second time this season, Collins earned her place among the league’s elite. The honor follows a truly special week for the Lady Raiders standout, who last received the distinction on December 23.

Career Week Powers Texas Tech’s Senior Snudda Collins

Collins anchored Texas Tech during a pivotal week in conference play. And that reminds the Big 12 why she remains one of the most dangerous scorers in the country.

No surprises here.



For the second time this season, @SnuddaC was named to the Big 12 Starting Five!#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/tqAVdghZCx — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) January 26, 2026

The Lady Raiders sit at 20–2 overall and 7–2 in Big 12 play, and Collins has been at the center of that momentum. Her latest Starting Five recognition was fueled by a dominant road performance in Saturday’s 77–49 win at Utah.

Against the Utes, Collins delivered a career week in every sense. She poured in a career-high 28 points. Meanwhile, she also set personal bests with nine made field goals and six three-pointers.

Collins shot 60 percent from the field and an eye-popping 85.7 percent from beyond the arc, connecting on six of her seven attempts. She was perfect at the free-throw line, going 4-for-4, and rounded out the night with a steal and an assist.

That explosion followed another strong road showing earlier in the week at BYU. In that contest, Collins led Texas Tech once again. They scored a team-high 17 points and knocked down two three-pointers to keep the Lady Raiders competitive away from home.

Collins remains the only player in the country averaging at least 15.0 points per game. That's coming off the bench in every contest this season.

Her numbers underscore just how vital she is to Texas Tech’s success. She currently leads the team in field goals made with 113 and ranks second in points per game at 15.0. She is also second in free throws made with 69 and second in three-pointers made with 34.

A Proven Scorer Before Lubbock

During her time at Ole Miss from 2020 to 2024, she built a reputation as one of the most reliable shooters in the SEC. She scored 23 points in her collegiate debut, the most ever by a Rebel in their first game. And finished her Ole Miss career ranked fifth in program history with 175 made three-pointers.

She led the Rebels in three-pointers in every season she played. She earned SEC All-Freshman honors and made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. She reached the Sweet 16 in 2023 and collected several SEC Academic Honor Roll selections along the way.

A native of Brookhaven, Mississippi, Collins was a three-star recruit and the No. 4-ranked prospect in the state. She led Brookhaven High School to a 5A state runner-up finish and three straight district titles, averaging a double-double as a senior.

Now, the focus shifts quickly back to the court. Texas Tech returns home on Wednesday to host Iowa State at United Supermarkets Arena with a 6 p.m. tip-off. Born on December 19, Silentianna Snudda Collins is married to Alana and is the proud mother of Mehlani.

More From Texas Tech On SI