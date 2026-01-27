Texas Tech Lady Raiders Tie 25-Year Scoring Record in Win Over Utah

Texas Tech added another page to its history book Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Coming off the bench in a tough road setting, Snudda Collins delivered one of the most memorable shooting performances. Collins knocked down six three-pointers to lead the No. 21 Lady Raiders to a commanding 77–49 victory over Utah.

They are tying the Texas Tech record for most made threes in a single game over the past 25 seasons.

Texas Tech's Snudda Collins Steals the Spotlight in Salt Lake City

Collins’ night against Utah was electric from the moment she stepped on the floor. The sophomore poured in a career-high 28 points. That repeatedly stretches Utah’s defense with deep shooting and timely confidence. Her six made triples matched a benchmark that had stood untouched for a quarter-century.

What made it even more impressive was the setting. Road games in the Big 12 rarely come easy, and Utah entered the matchup ready to defend its home floor. Collins flipped the script, fueling a dominant second half that turned a competitive contest into a lopsided win.

Saturday’s win pushed Texas Tech to 20–2 overall and 7–2 in Big 12 play, officially matching the team’s entire win total from the 2024–25 season with weeks still left on the schedule. The Lady Raiders now sit second in the conference standings. They trailed only Baylor and TCU, both of whom have just one league loss.

Texas Tech checked in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. That marks its fifth straight week among the nation’s ranked teams.

Bouncing Back After Adversity

The Utah win also capped an up-and-down week for the Lady Raiders. Earlier, Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the season at BYU in a Quad 2 matchup. The response at Utah, another Quad 2 game, was critical. Instead of letting one loss linger, Tech answered with authority.

The Lady Raiders rank 11th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 54.2 points per game. It's a figure that sits second in the Big 12 behind TCU. Utah felt that pressure throughout the afternoon, struggling to find clean looks as the game wore on.

Texas Tech ranks 12th nationally in bench scoring, averaging 29.2 points per game from its reserves. Collins has led that charge all season, averaging 15.0 points per game and emerging as one of the country’s most productive sixth players.

The Lady Raiders sit No. 27 in the NET rankings and own a perfect 2–0 record in Quad 1 games, highlighted by road wins at Baylor and West Virginia. Their Quad 2 record stands at 2–1, with victories over Mississippi State and Utah and the lone loss coming at BYU.

ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme currently projects Texas Tech as a No. 6 seed in the Sacramento Region. The projection sends the Lady Raiders to East Lansing, Michigan. That's where they would open NCAA Tournament play against 11-seed Fairfield.

The Lady Raiders host Iowa State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The week closes Sunday at 1 p.m. with a Top-25 showdown against No. 12 TCU and star playmaker Olivia Miles.

