Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Suffers Loss at BYU in Offensive Struggles

The road proved unforgiving on Wednesday night as No. 19 Texas Tech women’s basketball watched momentum slip away in Provo.

Inside the Marriott Center, the Lady Raiders ran into a disciplined BYU defense and their own offensive inconsistencies, resulting in a 73–61 loss to the Cougars.

The defeat snapped Texas Tech’s rhythm and marked the first time this season the Lady Raiders have dropped back-to-back games after opening the year with a historic 19-0 start.

Offensive Struggles Of Texas Tech Red Raiders Define the Night

At 19-2 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech remains firmly in the conference race. The Lady Raiders turned in their lowest shooting performance of the season, finishing 19-for-57 from the field for 33.3 percent.

The 61 points tied for their second-lowest output of the year, matching the 61 scored in their one-point win over Baylor to open Big 12 play. Only Saturday’s 65-59 loss to Kansas State resulted in fewer points.

Turnovers magnified the shooting woes. Texas Tech committed 21 turnovers, and BYU made them pay, converting those mistakes into 24 points. The inability to protect the ball stalled offensive flow and repeatedly allowed the Cougars to gain easy scoring opportunities.

Despite the struggles, Texas Tech stayed within reach through three quarters. Trailing by eight entering the fourth, the Lady Raiders still had a chance to flip the script. Instead, the final period proved decisive.

Texas Tech shot just 3-for-16 in the fourth quarter, while BYU opened the frame with a 9-0 run that pushed the margin into double digits. The Lady Raiders went nearly five minutes without a field goal before Bailey Maupin ended the drought with a second-chance layup at the 5:12 mark.

Individual Efforts Shine Through

Even on a difficult night, several Lady Raiders delivered notable performances. Snudda Collins led the way with 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting, recording her 18th double-digit scoring game of the season. She scored Texas Tech’s final five points while trying to ignite a late comeback.

Bailey Maupin finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting, marking her team-best 19th double-digit scoring effort. She also added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Jalynn Bristow was a defensive anchor, pulling down a career-high 11 rebounds and swatting six shots. The six blocks marked her ninth game this season with at least three, and she added nine points and a steal.

Gemma Nunez was efficient and active, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the field for eight points. She led the team with five assists for the 14th time this season and contributed six rebounds.

Texas Tech showed early promise when Denae Fritz opened the game with a three-pointer, but BYU quickly responded with a 7-0 run. While baskets from Maupin, Bristow, and Collins helped close the gap, turnovers allowed the Cougars to finish the first quarter on a 5-0 run and take a 25-16 lead.

The Lady Raiders battled in the middle quarters, trimming the deficit to four late in the third. Each surge was met by a timely BYU response, and the Cougars closed the period on a 6-2 run to carry a 56-48 lead into the fourth.

The Lady Raiders head to Salt Lake City to face Utah on Saturday, Jan. 24, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. CT.

