NCAA Golf Championships: Texas Tech Slides Into Match Play

The Red Raiders were the final team to qualify for the right to compete for the NCAA team championship starting Tuesday

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were the final team to make the cut after the fourth round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships on Monday, putting them in a position to compete for a national championship.

aberg 2 tech golf

Texas Tech Men's Golf

ludvig aberg golf

Texas Tech Men's Golf

tech golf

Texas Tech Men's Golf

The title is determined by match play, which begins on Tuesday morning. Texas Tech will be the No. 8 seed after finishing with a 33-over-par 1,153 (297-287-285-284).

The Red Raiders claimed the last place in match play by six shots ahead of Arkansas.

Ludvig Aberg led the way for the Red Raiders (71-71-71-72—285), followed by Baard Skogen (73-70-72-73—288), Sandy Scott (75-71-72-74—292), Calum Scott (75-70-70—215, did not play one round) and Andy Lopez (79-73-69—221, did not play one round).

hogan finalists

2022 Ben Hogan Award Finalists

aberg

Texas Tech Golf

ludvig aberg ben hogan award

Ludvig Aberg

Texas Tech was one of the last teams to come in and had to wait out Arkansas as it finished its round late Monday.

Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and North Carolina finished in a tie at the top of stroke play. 

That means that the quarterfinals will feature one Big 12 showdown. No. 4 Texas will face No. 5 Oklahoma State. Oklahoma became the No. 2 seed by virtue of a tiebreaker and will face No. 7 seed Arizona State in the first round. North Carolina will be the No. 3 seed and face No. 6 seed Pepperdine. That means that No. 8 seed Texas Tech will face No. 1 seed, Vanderbilt.

Texas Tech could end up facing either Oklahoma State or Texas if the Red Raiders are able to get past Vandy.

andy lopez tech golf
