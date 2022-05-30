Texas Tech Makes it to Fourth Round of NCAA Golf Championship

The Red Raiders still have to play their way up the leaderboard on Monday to get into the tournament’s Match Play

The Texas Tech Red Raiders made it through to the fourth round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships on Saturday, but they still have work to do in order to reach the tournament’s match-play portion.

The first step was Tech playing its way over the Sunday cut, which was for the Top 15 teams. The Red Raiders did that with a third round of 5-over-par 285, which gave them a three-round total of 29-over 869.

Tech had to wait for the final groups to finish on Sunday, but once everyone was off the course the Red Raiders were in a tie for ninth place.

To make the cut into match play on Monday — which only takes the Top 8 teams — the Red Raiders will need to make up at least three strokes on Arkansas.

Ludvig Aberg was the model of consistency for a third straight day, as he shot another 71 to finish with a three-round total of 213. That put him in the Top 15 among individual players going into Monday.

The rest of the Red Raiders included Baard Skogen (73-70-72—215), Sandy Scott (75-71-72—218), Calum Scott (75-70—145, did not play Friday), and Andy Lopez (79-73—152, did not play Friday). Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas did not play on Sunday.

The Red Raiders also found out that Aberg and Skogen were named to the PING All-Central Region team.

The teams that made the cut on Sunday included Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Pepperdine (defending champion), Arizona State, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.

After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

