Former Red Raider Darvin Ham Hired as Lakers Coach: The NBA World Reacts

Ham might be the perfect fit in an otherwise not-so-perfect situation for a rookie head coach

Darvin Ham is the Los Angeles Lakers new head coach. And there might not be a better fit for what could be an otherwise awkward situation for a rookie head coach to take over.

During his time at Texas Tech, Ham was known as a tough player. He transitioned into coaching with much the same reputation. After going undrafted out of Texas tech in 1996, his time in the NBA as a player was uneventful, other than winning a ring with the 2004 Detroit Pistons.

When his playing career ended in 2008, he immediately entered the coaching ranks. After serving as an assistant for 14 seasons, he's landed what's maybe the most high-profile job in the league.

What was the reaction around the organization and the league after the announcement?

Ham was an assistant in Milwaukee from 2018 to 2021, and the Bucks' family showed excitement.

And others from around the league showed much the same sentiment.

Now, after all the accolades and congratulations are over, work begins for the former Red Raider. The 2021 - 2022 L.A. Lakers finished almost 20 games under .500, and Ham will have his work cut out for him in trying to figure out ways to get this mix-mash of superstars to work together.

There will no doubt be roster moves this offseason, but Ham will have to work with the Lakers' big three in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (if he remains a Laker) to build chemistry and find that winning Lakers attitude once again.

