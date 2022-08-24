Skip to main content

Red Raiders Projected to Make Bowl Game in 2022

Is  bowl game within reach for the Red Raiders?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are rebuilding in Year 1 under Joey McGuire. It is illogical for Red Raider fans to expect a championship in 2022, but reaching the postseason is possible.

ESPN released their bowl game projections for 2022, and the Red Raiders were among the group.

ESPN predicts Texas Tech will face off against the Memphis Tigers in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

It would mark the first time the Red Raiders and the Tigers have met on the gridiron.

Both the Red Raiders and the Tigers were bowl eligible in 2021.

After finishing 6-6 in the regular season, the Red Raiders defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Liberty Bowl with Sonny Cumbie as their interim head coach.

Ryan Silverfield is entering his third season as the Tigers' head coach. The Tigers are 14-10 all-time under Silverfield. They went 6-6 last season and were slated to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl. Unfortunately, the game was canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak on Hawaii’s team.

Texas Tech’s win total line is currently at 5.5 via VegasInsider. A bowl game would mean the Red Raiders hit their over in wins.

It will be a successful season if the Red Raiders reach a bowl game in 2022. 

You can find Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

ff238be5-5443-4659-8d10-40cbde217e10-TTU_MSU_FB_18
News

Red Raiders Projected to Make Bowl Game in 2022

By Michael Gresser
Tyree Wilson
News

Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named Among Big 12's Best Linebackers

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16781848
News

Why Red Raiders Will Be Better in 2022

By Michael Gresser
patrick mahomes
News

Red Raiders Ex Patrick Mahomes Reveals Hidden Skill

By Zach Dimmitt
shough
Football

Red Raiders, Joey McGuire Name Week 1 Starting QB

By Cole Thompson
joey mcguire
Football

What's The Worst That Could Happen? Red Raiders 2022 Season Outlook

By Timm Hamm
Teeter Goal
News

Texas Tech Soccer Takes Season Opener Over Troy 2-0

By Connor Zimmerlee
patrick mahomes
Football

Red Raiders Ex to be Inducted Into Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame

By Timm Hamm
big-12-logo-marker-getty
News

Big 12 Looks To Keep Up With Big Ten After New Media Rights Deal

By Timm Hamm