Former Red Raider Amendola Retires from NFL

Skip to main content

Former Red Raider Danny Amendola Retires from NFL

After seven teams and two Super Bowl championships, the former Red Raiders stand out will pursue other opportunities off the field.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Danny Amendola has had one of the more notable journeys as an NFL player.

While at Tech, Amendola played 50 games in four seasons from 2004 to 2007, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2007. In that time, he collected 204 receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns, all while averaging 11 yards per catch.

Those numbers weren't good enough for him to be selected in the 2008 NFL Draft, but he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and placed on the practice squad. Amendola was featured on that season's HBO special Hard Knocks.

Amendola was cut and signed by the Eagles through 2009 and was placed on their practice squad before joining the Rams in September of 2009.

Amendola then found his way with the New England Patriots and a five-year contract worth $28 million in 2013 and won a pair of Super Bowls and a spot on the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.

Amendola then went on to play for the Dolphins (2018), Lions (2019-2020), and Texans (2021) before announcing his retirement on Monday.

Amendola reportedly considered retirement after the 2017 season while speaking to ESPN, but didn't consider his time to be done:

"I want to play football for some more time. I'm not done yet. Wherever that may be, whatever it is, wherever it is. I want to play football at a high level. this is where it's going to be, so I love it here. 

"I'm going to try to make this team and try to fulfill my role, whatever that may be. Try to expand my role, whatever that may be. Try to be here for my teammates and try to win games. That's why I am here."

Amendola is expected to consider offers from networks regarding a broadcasting career.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
Danny AmendolaNew England PatriotsTexas TechRed Raiders Football

amendola2004
News

Former Red Raider Amendola Retires from NFL

By Timm Hamm18 minutes ago
warren
Basketball

Texas Tech's Air Raiders Vow to Return for TBT in 2023

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
USATSI_10421704
News

Big 12 Rising Rivalry: Texas Tech vs. TCU?

By Cole ThompsonJul 24, 2022 1:46 PM EDT
red-raiders-football
Football

Texas Tech Football Team Signed to One-Year, $25K Contracts

By Michael GresserJul 23, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16409490
News

Is Texas Tech Primed to Lead New Big 12?

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 22, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
9_GAMEACTION
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Week 8

By Red Raider Review StaffJul 22, 2022 4:42 PM EDT
Dante_Stills
Football

Red Raiders Week 6 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Defensive Players to Watch

By Michael GresserJul 22, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18695948
News

Big 12 Coach Rankings: A Surprise For Texas Tech's Joey McGuire?

By Cole ThompsonJul 20, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
moore mcguire
Football

Texas Tech Football Player Profiles: LB Dimitri Moore

By Zach DimmittJul 20, 2022 1:00 PM EDT