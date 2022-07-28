Red Raiders Name New Women's Tennis Coach

Skip to main content

Red Raiders Name Adam Herendeen as New Women's Tennis Coach

Herendeen will look to translate his success at Furman over to Texas Tech.

It appears that 2022 will be the year of the first year coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, as they announced their third new coach recently. The Red Raiders named Adam Herendeen as the new coach for the women's tennis team. 

Herendeen is the third new coach for the Red Raiders this year, joining football's Joey McGuire and softball's Craig Snider in their first year with their respective programs. As far as potential hires go to lead the women's tennis team into a new era, the hire of Herendeen was a slam dunk for the Red Raiders. 

In his seven years as the coach of the Furman Paladins, Herendeen led the Paladins to five NCAA Tournament appearances. He claimed six Southern Conference titles in his seven years, managing to go a perfect 43-0 in conference matches. Herendeen leaves Furman with an impressive 139-44 record. 

However, Herendeen's track record dates back further than Furman, as prior to coaching the Paladins he served as the men's tennis coach at Presbyterian College. While there he would amass a 79-42 record in four seasons, leading the Blue Hose to a regular season title in 2014. 

If Herendeen can carry over his momentum from Furman to Texas Tech then the Red Raiders could soon become contenders for NCAA championships and see themselves as a top team in college tennis. 

