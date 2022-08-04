TCU Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Tech

A new year, a new coach and a new defense? All three will be true for the first time since 2000 at TCU.

The Horned Frogs parted ways with long-time coach Gary Patterson after 20-plus seasons at the helm. To replace the programs' all-time leader in wins, TCU hired SMU's Sonny Dykes just across the road in Dallas.

One thing that Dykes will be changing in 2022 is the defense. Since his arrival from New Mexico in 1997, Patterson ran a 4-2-5 formation, often putting an emphasis on the need for more defensive back play. Under new coordinator Joe Gillespie, the Horned Frogs are running more of a base 3-3-5 approach.

Some positions will be set to change based off the current formation. Others won't have much of a difference besides perhaps a certain name or audible at the line of scrimmage. TCU also should be banking on better results this season with the return of seven starters. If that's not enough, the Horned Frogs also added a pair of names from the transfer portal with starting experience.

Could it be enough to overpower Texas Tech at Amon G. Carter Stadium?

Now, here’s a look at some of the top defensive players to watch for TCU.

DL Dylan Horton

Horton is set to return as TCU's top pass-rusher following the transfer of Ochaun Mathis to Nebraska. In a rotational role, Horton recorded four sacks to go along with nine tackles for loss.

Horton has played in both a three-man and four-man rush. In the new three-man approach, expect him to play more on the edge rather than over the head of a offensive guard. This should help him generate more of a consistent rush in the backfield against quarterbacks.

LB Dee Winters

Winters is the team's top tackler. Last season, the 6-1 senior recorded 74 total stops, five pass deflections and a sack. He also was the Horned Frogs' most consistent linebacker against the run, tallying five tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

In the new formation, expect him to play more on the outside as the team's "SAM" linebacker. His duties will primarily be to defend the run first and the pass second. This doesn't mean he's terrible in coverage. Last season, Winters tallied two interceptions.

LB Johnny Hodges

Hodges comes with experience at the "WILL" linebacker spot. A part-time two-year starter for Navy, Hodges finished with 50 total tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception during his final season in Annapolis.

The Horned Frogs have liked what they've seen from him in practice, stating how his work ethic and passion has forced them to make him a starter. He looked the part of the team's primarily nickel linebacker as well when the Horned Frogs play in more of a defensive back-heavy formation.

CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

No surprise here as Hodges-Tomlinson makes his return to Fort Worth for one more year. Last season as a junior, the 5-9 defender recorded 41 total tackles and seven pass deflections to go along with his team-tying two interceptions in coverage.

What Hodges-Tomlinson lacks in size is made up for in awareness. He's considered by some to be the one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 draft thanks to his vision, closing speed and ability to disrupt the pass downfield. He should be the Horned Frogs' top cover corner in terms of matching up against the opposing team's No. 1 receiver.

S Mark Perry

Perry is one of 14 names added this offseason by Dykes to add a more veteran feel to the locker room. A two-year starter at Colorado, Perry is coming off a career year in which he recorded three interceptions to go along with 66 total tackles.

The Buffaloes ran a Cover 2 set often on the back end, meaning both safeties had to be efficient in coverage while also defending the run. For years, the Horned Frogs have been known for quality safety play, with players such as Trevon Moehrig, Ar’Darius Washington, and TJ Carter all making an impact at the next level.

Will Perry follow suit behind the trio?

