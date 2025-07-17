TCU head coach discusses Texas Tech making national news for latest spending spree
The Texas Tech football program has been garnering national attention as it continues to spend incredible sums of money in an attempt to become a College Football Playoff team. The Red Raiders have reportedly spent upwards of $ 28 million building their 2025-2026 roster. That includes an astounding 22 transfer portal players and a seven-figure deal to a top 10 recruit in Felix Ojo.
Spending that amount of money is sure to draw the ire of rival programs and their head coaches. When rival Big 12 TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was asked about Tech's latest scoring spree, he had an interesting take on the matter.
"I think everybody's got to do what they think is the best thing for their program and they have the resources to be able to do it, so I don't blame anybody for doing it. The thing I love about Cody is Cody is an unwavering supporter, and those are the kind of people you need to help grow your program. They have probably a little bit different approach maybe than we do, but that's OK. They've got the resources to be able to do some things that we haven't been able to do. And so I'm all for it."- TCU head coach Sonny Dykes
