TCU head coach discusses Texas Tech making national news for latest spending spree

Jerred Johnson

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Texas Tech football program has been garnering national attention as it continues to spend incredible sums of money in an attempt to become a College Football Playoff team. The Red Raiders have reportedly spent upwards of $ 28 million building their 2025-2026 roster. That includes an astounding 22 transfer portal players and a seven-figure deal to a top 10 recruit in Felix Ojo.

Spending that amount of money is sure to draw the ire of rival programs and their head coaches. When rival Big 12 TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was asked about Tech's latest scoring spree, he had an interesting take on the matter.

Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard speaks with head coach Joey McGuire / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think everybody's got to do what they think is the best thing for their program and they have the resources to be able to do it, so I don't blame anybody for doing it. The thing I love about Cody is Cody is an unwavering supporter, and those are the kind of people you need to help grow your program. They have probably a little bit different approach maybe than we do, but that's OK. They've got the resources to be able to do some things that we haven't been able to do. And so I'm all for it." 

TCU's head coach Sonny Dykes shakes hands with Texas Tech's head coach Joey McGuire / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

