Red Raiders Ex Patrick Mahomes Reveals Hidden Skill

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes can seemingly do it all on the football field.

NFL MVP? Check. Lead the league in passing touchdowns? Yep. Win a ring? And a Super Bowl MVP for good measure? He's done that as well. You can even add the 734 passing yards he threw for against Oklahoma in 2016, a college football single-game record.

But what about punting?

Mahomes could be the world's most popular punter if given the chance to show off his in-game booting skills. And he's not shy to step in the role for punter Tommy Townsend if the team needs him to.

“He’s a good backup kicker,” Mahomes said of safety Justin Reid on the NFL's SiriusXM show with Alex Marvez and Charles Davis. “And all I’m saying is there’s a little good backup punter just right here.”

Mahomes isn't all talk either. The three-sport star was also a threat on special teams during his sophomore and senior year at Whitehouse High School (Texas).

Per MaxPreps, Mahomes averaged 37.8 yards per punt in high school. In 37 games, he punted 29 times for 1,097 yards and even had a long of 71 yards. He also pinned six punts inside the 20-yard line.

“I still got it,” he said. “I still work on it probably about twice a week, you know, just in case.”

While it's quite a far chance that we'll ever see Mahomes take the long snap from behind the gunner on special teams, it's not out of the question that he could pull off a surprise pooch kick if the Chiefs feel the time is right.

We've seen legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady be the most notable signal-caller to perform the rarely-used play that coach Bill Belichick has called for in order to gain an advantage in field position.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been known to be an innovative coaching mind. Why not give Mahomes a shot?

“Yeah, I said that to Coach Reid, and then he said, ‘Why don’t we just go for it?’” Mahomes said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, alright.’”

With an offensive as explosive as Kansas City's and a quarterback like Mahomes leading the way, Reid makes a solid point.

But stranger things have happened. And maybe when the time is right, Mahomes could pull off his long-awaited professional punt. The NFL world would likely go wild as a result.

Mahomes went 12 of 19 passing for 162 yards had two touchdowns through the air in Kansas City's 24-14 preseason win over the Washington Commanders Saturday.

In just two drives of action, Mahomes showed little rust as the Chiefs prepare for a third and final preseason bout Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. His first real chance to pull off an unlikely, but possible punt could come in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here