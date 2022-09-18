Red Raiders Volleyball Return Home to Host Red Raider Classic

Life is good right now for multiple Texas Tech Red Raiders' athletics programs, with volleyball chief among them. Through nine games of play, they are riding high with an impressive 8-1 record.

Now, the Red Raiders are set to finally return home for the first time since Aug. 30, following a lengthy road trip. They do so for the Red Raider Classic, which is set to kick off on Thursday with the Red Raiders taking on the SMU Mustangs.

Also joining the Red Raiders and Mustangs in the Red Raider Classic will be the Arizona State Sun Devils, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Last week saw the Red Raiders compete in the Adidas Invitational, where they earned sweeps over Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders and Brown Bears, pushing their record to 8-0. However, they would drop a game to Rice, who is ranked just outside of the top-25, bringing them to 8-1.

Karrington Jones joined Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper in the 500 hits club in the match against Rice, while junior setter Reese Rhodes also hit the 500 career assist mark after collecting 26 against TAMU-CC.

The Red Raiders boast a 12-6 record against Oral Roberts, 9-2 against SMU and 3-0 against UTRGV, having never played Arizona State.

The Red Raiders first game in the Red Raider Classic is against SMU on Thursday at 6 p.m. Central.

