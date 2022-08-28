Texas Tech Volleyball Goes Undefeated at Irish Invitational

Texas Tech Red Raiders volleyball is coming home with an unblemished record after going undefeated at the Irish Invitational in South Bend, Indiana over the weekend.

The Red Raiders (2-0) defeated the host school, Notre Dame, 3-1 on Friday after being tied 1-1 after two sets. Tech won the third set 25-17 before taking the fourth set 25-19 in an impressive performance.

Kenna Sauer led the Red Raiders with 12 kills, while Maddie O'Brien led the team with three aces and 14 digs. Karrington Jones led Tech with eight blocks and Reese Rhodes totaled an impressive 40 assists.

The win marked the Red Raiders' first official win of the new season. And on Saturday, the winning ways continued.

The Red Raiders matched up with Milwaukee, but Tech quickly showed who was the better team. The Red Raiders won in straight sets, winning the first set 25-15, the second 25-19, and the third 25-17.

Sauer continued her strong play with 11 kills, O'Brien led the way again with three aces, and Maddie Correa led the team with 16 digs. Brooke Kansas led Tech with four blocks and Rhodes dominated in the assist department again with 35.

The Red Raiders will now return home to Lubbock for the first game of the season at United Supermarkets Arena, as Tech will host the Tarleton State Texans on Tuesday at 6 p.m. C.T. with a 3-0 record on their minds.

But in a battle with a Texans team that also enters with an undefeated record (3-0), something will have to give in this early-season test for the Red Raiders.

