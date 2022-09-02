Red Raiders Volleyball Set for 3-Game Weekend Slate

With a 3-0 record under their belts, the Texas Tech Red Raiders head to Athens, Georgia this weekend for a three-game slate on the campus of the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2022 Bulldog Classic.

The Red Raiders are set to face the College of Charleston on Friday before one matchup apiece Saturday against Charlotte and Georgia.

Tech heads into the tournament after going undefeated at the Irish Invitational in South Bend, Indiana last weekend.

The Red Raiders defeated the host school, Notre Dame, 3-1 after being tied 1-1 after two sets. Tech won the third set 25-17 before taking the fourth set 25-19 in an impressive performance. They followed this up with a straight sets win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

And on Tuesday, Tech went unblemished for the third time in four matches, as the Red Raiders took down the Tarleton State Texans in another straight sets win in front of the hometown Lubbock fans at United Supermarkets Arena.

But this weekend's slate of games will make maintaining the undefeated start to the season all the more difficult.

While Tech should remain relatively uncontested in their first two matchups, the final bout against Georgia and the home-crowd fans will make things tough. The Red Raiders and Bulldogs are tied 3-3 in the all-time series against one another with Georgia winning the last two meetings.

The Bulldogs are also 3-0 and will present the toughest test Tech has had up to this point in the short season.

Friday's game against the College of Charleston begins at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, Tech will face Charlotte at 11:30 a.m. before the highly-anticipated match with Georgia at 6:30 p.m. All times are central.

