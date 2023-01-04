Red Raiders Men's Hoops Fall to No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks

The Red Raiders had possession of the ball down just one point on Tuesday night in what should've been the game's final play with a chance to knock off the No. 3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

Tech's Pop Isaacs drove the lane, drew contact, and lost the ball, but there was no foul called as Kansas' Kevin McCullar stole the ball. KJ Adams finished with a dunk at the other end and a 75-72 Jayhawks win at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders' loss ended a 29-game home court winning streak and a 26-game home winning streak by coach Mark Adams since taking over the program.

"There's a lot of mistakes that we made but the most important thing is that we fought, and we attacked," Texas Tech coach. "We didn't give up. We had a lot of our guys be very resilient and believe in each other down the stretch."



Kevin Obanor led Tech with his season-high 26 points, while Isaacs added 18 more. Jaylon Tyson scored 10 with a team-high three assists and a career-high nine rebounds.

"This is a great learning experience for sure," Isaacs said. "Just to see us, you know, stay resilient like that. Get ourselves back into the game and just keep fighting for our fans, keep fighting for our coach. I think this game taught us a lot of things. It taught us you can't just play 20 good minutes in basketball, you have to play 40."



Dajuan Harris led all Jayhawks with 18 points, going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, while Adams finished with 16 points. McCullar, who played for the Red Raiders for three seasons before entering the transfer portal and joining the Jayhawks finished his homecoming with seven points, three assists, and two rebounds.

"There's a reason that Kansas won a national championship last year and they're third in the country now," Adams said. "A lot of the time when you play those teams you have to go out and beat them. That's when they often get the close calls and we will continue to learn.

"One thing we've learned is we played great at TCU the first half and played really well against Kansas in the second. We've got to put those two 20 minutes together and come up with a full game. We are going to get there."



