Red Raiders Men's Tennis Coach Resigns

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced that the Red Raiders' men's head tennis coach, Danny Whitehead, would be resigning due to personal matters. Whitehead, who was 39-25 in three seasons as head coach, led Tech to the second round of the NCAA Championship last year with a first-round win over Virginia.

Whitehead called working at Texas Tech a "privilege" and said he was blessed to have had the opportunity before mentioning his family as the main reason for his resignation.

"This decision today was based solely on what is best for me and my family. After much thought and reflection, I've come to the decision that the demands of this position are not viable for me long term as it relates to time with my wife and two young children as well as my mental health," said Whitehead.

"As the topic of mental health continues to be a much-needed conversation nationally, it's important to note that it affects people in all walks of life, including coaches. I can't thank Kirby and his staff enough for this opportunity and their support as I move into a new career path."

Assistant coach Michael Beier will step in as interim head coach of the Red Raiders for the duration of the 2023 spring season. This will be his third season with the program and he'll get some help from a familiar face, as former Tech player Parker Wynn, who's been serving as a volunteer assistant, has also been promoted to an official assistant.

The Red Raiders have finished their fall schedule and will get things going again on Jan 9 at Tennessee for their first dual match. Beier and Wynn will try to get things off to a good start to keep this team headed in the right direction.

