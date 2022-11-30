Red Raiders Men's Tennis Coach Resigns

Skip to main content

Red Raiders Men's Tennis Coach Danny Whitehead Resigns

Texas Tech announced the resignation of men's tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal matters.

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced that the Red Raiders' men's head tennis coach, Danny Whitehead, would be resigning due to personal matters. Whitehead, who was 39-25 in three seasons as head coach, led Tech to the second round of the NCAA Championship last year with a first-round win over Virginia. 

Whitehead called working at Texas Tech a "privilege" and said he was blessed to have had the opportunity before mentioning his family as the main reason for his resignation.

"This decision today was based solely on what is best for me and my family. After much thought and reflection, I've come to the decision that the demands of this position are not viable for me long term as it relates to time with my wife and two young children as well as my mental health," said Whitehead.

 "As the topic of mental health continues to be a much-needed conversation nationally, it's important to note that it affects people in all walks of life, including coaches. I can't thank Kirby and his staff enough for this opportunity and their support as I move into a new career path."

Assistant coach Michael Beier will step in as interim head coach of the Red Raiders for the duration of the 2023 spring season. This will be his third season with the program and he'll get some help from a familiar face, as former Tech player Parker Wynn, who's been serving as a volunteer assistant, has also been promoted to an official assistant.

The Red Raiders have finished their fall schedule and will get things going again on Jan 9 at Tennessee for their first dual match. Beier and Wynn will try to get things off to a good start to keep this team headed in the right direction. 

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here

danny whitehead men's tennis
News

Red Raiders Men's Tennis Coach Resigns

By Collier Logan
Fh8rKQKXoAchxTz
Football

Red Raiders Could Play Air Force Falcons in December Bowl Game

By Timm Hamm
Joey McGuire
Football

Red Raider Takeover: Joey McGuire's First Season at Texas Tech is a Success

By Collier Logan
Holton-Hendrix
Recruiting

Class of 2024 OL Holton Hendrix Commits to Texas Tech

By Red Raider Review Staff
BAA00DE9-C0E6-4E98-A188-3A5A1EAB4444
Football

Red Raiders Beat OU & Texas: Bookend Blueblood Wins To Build On

By Matthew Postins
D91AD56D-5877-4449-9184-B449F6AE8776
Football

Red Raiders ‘In The History Books!’ Texas Tech Tops OU in OT

By Connor Zimmerlee
michael crabtree
Football

Former Red Raiders WR To Be Honored By HOF on Saturday

By Collier Logan
10593326
Football

Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders

By Collier Logan
EZOU76VFBUE7AA22ZOAG2HSAPI
Football

Red Raiders vs. Sooners Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins