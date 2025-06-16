Flip watch? Texas Tech 4-star commit visits rival Big 12 school
The Red Raiders added a solid piece to their 2026 recruiting class back in April when Aaron Bradshaw committed. The 6-5, 190-pound safety is described as a big-hitter with superior athleticism. But it looks like the four-star prospect could be eyeing another Big 12 team down the stretch.
Bradshaw took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend, and it sounds like he enjoyed the experience. Speaking with WVSports on Rivals, Bradshaw said that West Virginia was an amazing place with proven winners.
“West Virginia is a great place to be a football player and a great place to live. A lot of upside to it. The biggest thing was just going to see it for myself,” Bradshaw said.
While it's never ideal to have your committed recruit taking other visits, Texas Tech is still in a good place with Bradshaw. Not only is he a native of Texas, but he's also scheduled to be back on campus in Lubbock on June 20-22.
As of this writing, the Red Raiders have 13 commitments in the 2026 class. The class currently ranks 40th in the nation and 3rd in the Big 12, according to On3's latest rankings.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
'It's time to win': Texas Tech's Joey McGuire embraces pressure ahead of championship-or-bust season
Texas Tech takes national spotlight for aggressive NIL approach, as critics cry foul
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton's big arm on par with C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes
Texas Tech quarterback recruit has championship goals for Red Raider program