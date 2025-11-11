Recruit Reactions to Texas Tech 29-7 Win Over BYU
The city of Lubbock was buzzing with excitement over Texas Tech Football's strong start to the season. The enthusiasm peaked last week when ESPN College Football GameDay came to town for the Red Raiders' top 10 matchup against the No. 7 BYU Cougars on Saturday. In an impressive performance, No. 8 Texas Tech, which entered the game ranked No. 8, defeated BYU 29-7. This victory moved them into first place in the Big 12, with just two games remaining in the regular season.
Several recruits attended the game at Jones AT&T Stadium to watch the Red Raiders in action. I caught up with a few of them to gather their reactions about the game and their time spent in Lubbock.
Breck Brady
"The game was awesome and the atmosphere was incredible! Lots of energy from the crowd and fans, and what stood out most was how welcoming all the Tech fans were. I got to meet and talk to Coach Cochran (Tight Ends coach Josh Cochran) and some other coaches before the game. I plan on going to the Arkansas vs Missouri game at the end of the month, but that's the only one on the calendar for right now, " Brady said. He received an offer from the Red Raiders on September 16, which was his first, and he also holds one from Kansas State and Arkansas.
Bryson Thompson
"The energy in the stadium and from the team was just different!! It was definitely one of the best game atmospheres I've been in. They're putting all the right pieces together, and the fans are behind them. I liked how they moved the ball around on offense, and everybody ate. The fans were really cool and welcoming while I was walking around the stadium. I enjoyed the experience for sure. I was able to catch up with Coach Juice (Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Justin "Juice" Johnson), Coach Nance (Director of Player Personnel Brian Nance), and Coach Harwell (Associate Director of Scouting Wesley Harwell). I'm supposed to go to Mississippi State on November 28, but hopefully we're still in the playoffs that week, " Thompson said. He has offers from the Red Raiders, UTSA, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Tulsa.
Carson Holzapfel
Carson Holzapfel | 2028 | Offensive lineman | 6'3" 275 lbs | Birdville High School | North Richland Hills, TX | Recruiting Ranking: Not ranked |
"Being that it was a huge Game Day match up between No. 8 and No. 9, it lived up to all the hype. The atmosphere was incredible, the energy from the fans, the facilities, and how the team played really stood out. I was especially impressed with how physical the offensive line was and how well-coached they looked. The staff's hospitality and the overall game-day experience made a big impression. It definitely ranked as one of the top visits so far. I was able to talk with Coach McGuire (Offensive Line coach Clay McGuire) several times, before the game and again afterward in the locker room following the big win. I also connected briefly with Coach Blanchard (General Manager James Blanchard). Both took the time to talk and share great insight about the program and player development, which I really appreciated. I have plans to visit Texas A&M this coming weekend and wrap up the season with a visit to SMU, " Holzapfel said.
Dallas Schad
"It was great today, just the atmosphere of the game! Tech has great fans, and the stadium was packed and loud. I got to speak with Coach Juice before the game, and it was great seeing him. He's a really good receivers coach! I am not hearing from too many schools yet, other than Texas State and Wyoming. I've also made some relationships at SMU. But this season is my first year starting and working with my brother. I have put together some good junior year tape, " Schad said.
Jaxon Schad
"I was impressed but not surprised by Tech's performance. I thought they managed the game really well! They are coaching and playing on another level. I was able to connect with and talk to Coach Blanchard. I will next be at Oklahoma on November 22, " Schad said. On April 5, he received an offer from the Red Raiders and also holds offers from Houston, North Texas, SMU, UTSA, and UAB.
Cade Miller
Cade Miller | 2029 | Offensive Tackle | 6'3" 265 lbs | Weiss High School | Pflugerville, TX | Recruiting Ranking: Not ranked |
"The biggest thing was definitely the excitement surrounding this team! The energy in the stadium was unlike anything I have experienced before. The defense played lights out, and their offense moved the ball well and put up points. I had the opportunity to spend time with the offensive line coaches, Coach Clay McGuire and Coach Jackson Kimble. I had met them prior at the camp in June and got the chance to update them on how my varsity season has been going. I recently visited SMU a few weeks ago, and got the chance to meet the coaches and learn more about their program. I don't have any other visits scheduled, but I would love to get to a Texas A&M game sometime soon. I'm looking forward to the playoffs and playing in the FBU Freshman All-American game in December, " Miller said.
Jerald Mays
"I thought it was a great win, it really helped set a standard! What stood out to me the most was the brotherhood those guys share, and I was able to connect with the whole coaching staff, " Mays said. He committed to the Red Raiders on April 8.
Declan Hamm
Declan Hamm | 2027 | Kicker/Punter | 6'2" 205 lbs | Lewisville High School | Lewisville, TX | Recruiting Ranking: Not ranked |
"The atmosphere was electric!! The management of the recruits was well organized and top-notch! Tech has a very disciplined and really strong defense. The game plan and the team's execution were phenomenal! Coach Perry (Special Teams Coordinator Kenny Perry) did a great job with the special teams, and Stone Harrington was amazing! I was able to connect with Coach McGuire, Coach Perry, and Coach Conry (Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Conry). Meanwhile, my dad was catching up with Coach McCasland (Texas Tech Men's Basketball Head Coach Grant McCasland), whom he knows from his coaching days. Since the summer, I've been talking with Tennessee, Texas A&M, Houston, Auburn, USF, and a few others. Game day visits aren’t easy to make as a junior, but I was able to make it out to Houston and Tech. I'll be headed to Texas A&M later this month, " he said.
Dhillon McGee
"It was a great statement win. The defense looked great, and I thought they were going to have a shutout for a minute there. I can see my size, speed, and length elevating that back end. I was able to connect with Coach Juice, Coach McGuire, and Coach McBath (Cornerbacks Coach Darcel McBath). My recruitment is heating up. I have been getting a lot of calls and texts from Arizona State, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Illinois, Syracuse, Baylor, and others. I will be at TCU on November 29, " McGee said. He recently named the Red Raiders as one of his top 10 schools.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.