Recruit Reactions To Texas Tech's 48-9 Win Over UCF
Texas Tech achieved its tenth victory of the season yesterday with an impressive performance. The highlight of the game was a touchdown run by linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who took a snap at quarterback. He celebrated with his second Heisman pose in as many weeks, energizing the crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium and maintaining that enthusiasm until the final whistle of the Red Raiders' 48-9 win over the Knights.
The Red Raiders improved their record to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big 12. They are currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Additionally, they were ranked No. 6 in last week's College Football Playoff rankings and are likely to move up, as No. 4 Alabama lost to Oklahoma.
I caught up with several recruits who were in town to see the Red Raiders' victory and to get their reactions to the win.
2027 recruits
"Some things that stood out the most were definitely the recruiting lounge and how nice the place was! Also, seeing the linebacker group work during the game, which was amazing, and they played great! I was really impressed. I was able to connect with Coach McGuire (Head Coach Joey McGuire) and Coach Wood (Defensive Coordinator Shiel Wood), " Ewell said. He has offers from UTEP, Louisiana Tech, and UTSA.
"The game was really good. Tech came out with a lot of energy, and the atmosphere was crazy. What stood out to me the most was how the coaches treated me and how welcoming everyone was. The facilities and the whole environment felt big time. I connected with a few coaches while I was there and had some good conversations. I'm also hearing from North Texas, which has also invited me to a game, " Girtmon said. He has an offer from Houston Christian.
"I really kept my eye on Reggie Virgil. He plays the same position as I do, the X. We are of similar build, 6'3", 195 lbs. I like the role he played in yesterday's game, and I can see myself contributing in the same way to the program. I was able to connect with Coach Juice (Wide Receivers coach Justin Johnson). He made my family and me feel welcome. I have interest from Kentucky, Baylor, Texas, Washington State, San Diego State, Tulane, Arizona State, Florida, Wyoming, and North Texas. I was at the UNT game against UTSA, and I will be at the Washington State vs Oregon State game on November 29, " Williams said. He has offers from UTSA and Texas State.
Hudson Avery | Athlete | Paschal High School | Fort Worth, TX |
"I really enjoyed the Texas Tech vs. UCF game! The energy was high, the game was competitive, and it really showed me how locked in and well prepared the team is. What really stood out was the atmosphere in the stadium. The fans were loud, passionate, and completely bought in from start to finish. That made this whole experience feel special. But I had also appreciated the closer look at seeing how everything's set up to support the players on and off the field. Everyone that I met was welcoming, and the visit gave me a real sense of the program's culture. I connected a bit with Coach McGuire and most of the scouting and personnel coaches. I have been in contact with UTSA, and I may go to their game against East Carolina this weekend, " Avery said.
Connor Evans | Defensive Lineman | The Covenant School | Dallas, TX |
"One thing that really stood out to me was the energy that Tech brought to its program. Not only were the coaching staff and fans ecstatic, but the whole place had a certain buzz to it, which you don't necessarily see at many other programs. Also, everyone there treated me like family, which I really appreciated, and the facilities were through the roof. I was able to connect with Coach McGuire while I was there. But on my previous visit, I had had a conversation with Coach Cochran (Tight Ends coach Josh Cochran). I have heard from Texas, Louisiana Tech, Nevada, and Dartmouth. I have also been to visits to SMU, Baylor, and I am planning on going to Auburn for the Iron Bowl on November 29, " Evans said.
2028 recruits
Ja'Merce Johnson | Middle Linebacker | Cypress Lakes High School | TX |
"It was a great game; Texas Tech dominated easily from the start. I loved the atmosphere and how involved the fans are. I like how Coach McGuire acknowledged everyone he came in contact with, including the fans. Some things that stood out from the player's point of view were how involved each player is on both sides of the ball. I also liked how they gave JRod, as a linebacker, an opportunity to score. That was huge for me because it reminded me a lot of myself. I was only able to meet Coach McGuire. I didn't really get an opportunity to meet any other coaches, but I'm hoping to change that soon, " Johnson said.
Caleb Pickrell |Offensive Lineman | Van High School | TX |
"I really enjoyed being at Texas Tech. The game atmosphere was great, and I was just grateful for the opportunity to be there. What stood out most was how genuine everyone was and how much care and passion went into the program. I was able to connect with Coach Kimble (Assistant Offensive Line coach Jackson Kimble), and I appreciated his taking the time to talk with me, " Pickrell said.
"I thought the game was really fun, and it surprised me how dominant they were on both sides of the ball. The only coach I was really able to talk to was Coach McGuire. I'm hearing from Vanderbilt, UTSA, SMU, and some others. I also have a game day visit coming up at Tarleton State, "Falke said. He has an offer from Syracuse.
"It looked like they executed the game plan from the very first drive. It was also very noticeable that the defense had studied film and took pride in it. Their facilities were the best I've been around so far. I didn't get to talk to any coaches yesterday, since a lot was going on with senior day activities, " Perry said. He has an offer from Texas State.
Mac Horton | Offensive Lineman | Lovejoy High School | Lucas, TX |
"The game was great! The atmosphere was amazing, and the whole experience was great. The facilities, stadium, and program are amazing. I didn't talk to any coaches at the game, only briefly during measurements. But I would love to meet Coach McGuire (Offensive Line coach Clay McGuire) sometime, though. This visit was the first I have gone on, but I have talked with Oklahoma, SMU, and TCU, " Horton said.
Jaxon Virgel | Wide Receiver | Sulphur Springs High School | TX |
"It was amazing! It was a great environment to be around and an awesome game to go to. The culture there was on a different level from all the other visits I have gone to so far! What stood out about the visit was meeting some of the coaches and being able to talk to Coach Cochran, Coach McGuire, and Coach Juice. Some other schools that are interested in me are SMU, Houston, Oklahoma State, and Tulsa, " Virgel said.
Ryan Wiley | Wide Receiver | Rockwall High School | TX |
"I really enjoyed the game; the atmosphere was amazing, and what stood out to me most was how amazing the facilities are and how nice the fans were, Unfortunately I didn't get to connect with any coaches, " Wiley said. He has offers from San Diego State, North Texas, Pittsburgh, UTEP, Sacramento State, SMU, Tulsa, and Howard.
Andre Foster | Cornerback | Lindale High School | TX |
"I thought the game was an amazing experience, and what stood out to me was the way they played hard and fast and competed for four quarters. I wasn't able to connect with any coaches there, but other schools I am hearing from right now are UTEP, Rice, and Georgia Tech, " Foster said.
