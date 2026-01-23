Red Raiders Among Several Power Conference Schools to Offer Talented Two-Way Prospect

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders have already gotten off to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting cycle with a pair of commitments from two 5-star prospects.

Coach Joey McGuire's staff currently have the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports and are looking to add more playmakers to the fold.

Tech came upon one of the more explosive two-way athletes in Oklahoma for 2027, extending a scholarship offer to Daniel Yebit out of Yukon High School.

Although he goes without a star rating or ranking from either of the three major recruiting publications, his offer list speaks for itself. Schools in the mix include Arkansas, Kansas State, Arizona State, Minnesota, UTSA, and Tulsa.

He finished the 2025 season with 37 total tackles, four interceptions, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble as a junior.

Yebit, 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, also contributed to his team as a wide receiver by catching 43 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns this season. He reports a time of 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a high jump of more than 7-feet and a long jump shy of 24-feet, according to his X account.

The Red Raiders are off to a solid start on the recruiting trail looking for the next crop of athletes capable of putting together another top-15 recruiting class like its 2026 signing class.

Tech's 2026 class ranks No. 14 nationally ahead of the traditional national signing day that is set to take place on Feb. 4. With most of its efforts on signing impact transfers, McGuire's staff have brought in a portal haul that ranks No. 8, according to 247Sports, with 20 total commitments.

Following a school record 12 victories, a Big 12 Conference championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Red Raiders brand is at an all-time high. McGuire is hoping to cash in on recent success to hopefully pull in another impact freshmen signing class.

Texas Tech 2027 Recruiting Class

5-star ATH Jalen Brewster, 6-foot-3, 202 pounds (Cedar Hill, Texas)

5-star QB Kavian Bryant, 6-foot-2.5, 180 pounds (Palestine, Texas)

4-star DL K'Adrian Redmond, 6-foot-3, 305 pounds (DeSoto, Texas)

4-star WR Benny Easter, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds (Humble, Texas)

3-star DL Antonio Underwood, 6-foot-2, 255 pounds (Houston, Texas)

