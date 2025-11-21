Red Raiders Continue To Stack 2027 Class With 4-Star WR
Texas Tech is continuing to blaze the recruiting trails, adding its fifth prospect in the Class of 2027. On Thursday, Nov. 20, the Red Raiders earned a commitment from four-star in-state wide receiver Benny Easter Jr., one of the top pass-catchers in his class.
Easter ranks as the No. 135 recruit and the 19th receiver, sitting just outside the top 20 players in Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. However, Rivals ranks him even more favorably, sitting at WR5 in the 2027 Rivals300.
The 6'2", 190-pound wideout comes from Humble, Texas, where he attends Summer Creek High School in Harris County. Easter is a multi-sport athlete with a track background and was a District 23-6A first-team selection as a sophomore.
In his sophomore campaign, Easter recorded 46 receptions for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to a Texas 6A D-II state semifinals appearance. The Bulldogs are currently in the second round of the playoffs in Easter's junior campaign, going 10-1 in the process. He has 75 catches for 994 yards and 14 scores through 11 games.
The junior offensive weapon held offers from five other programs; he chose Texas Tech over Colorado State and UTEP, as well as other Big 12 programs like Houston, Oklahoma State, and Kansas.
This commitment also comes after his recent visit to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Red Raiders defeated the UCF Knights at home, 48-9, which put them in the top five of the latest College Football Playoff rankings and marked their 10th win for the first time in nearly two decades.
Easter will be set to catch passes from fellow Texan and Texas Tech commit Kavian Bryant. The highly regarded quarterback, who ranks fifth at his position according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, recently committed to the Red Raiders and is viewed as a potential offensive cornerstone in Tech's 2027 class.
Bryant and Easter should help Texas Tech build the offense of the future, with dynamic playmaking ability and fluidity. Easter should follow in the steps of some recent successful wide receivers under head coach Joey McGuire, such as Josh Kelly, Caleb Douglas, and Reggie Virgil.
"Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly," Easter said, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, following his commitment. "And the passing offense. … They wanna win. Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there."
The Red Raiders' 2027 recruiting class also boasts top recruits on the line of scrimmage; Jalen Brewster, K'Adrian Redmond, and Antonio Underwood are set to dominate on the defensive line as in-state five-star, four-star, and three-star recruits, respectively.
With Texas Tech now ranked inside the top five teams in the College Football Playoff with a real shot at the conference title and a postseason push, the tides are beginning to turn for the Red Raiders' program. The recruiting trails have been fruitful, and the proven success in the transfer portal has been a selling point for prospective talent.
As the Red Raiders continue to develop under McGuire, this new era of Texas Tech football will continue to grow.
