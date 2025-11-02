Texas Tech Lands Rivals’ Top 2027 QB in Blockbuster Commitment
Texas Tech just made its boldest recruiting move in years, landing Rivals’ No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class, Kavian Bryant. Known for his elite arm strength, field vision, and dual-threat versatility, Bryant’s commitment instantly elevates the Red Raiders’ national profile and signals a new era in Lubbock, Texas. With programs across the country vying for his signature, Bryant’s decision to ride with Texas Tech is a seismic win that reshapes the landscape of Big 12 recruiting.
Ranked No. 31 nationally by 247Sports and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class, this Texas standout boasts a 94 rating that reflects his elite upside and refined skill set. With a strong command of the pocket, advanced mechanics, and the ability to stretch defenses vertically, he’s already drawing attention as one of the most polished passers in the Lone Star State. His rise in the rankings underscores a trajectory that could make him a centerpiece for a Power Four program.
Bryant has been a force since stepping onto the varsity stage. As a freshman in 2023, he threw for 2,282 yards and 33 touchdowns with a 68.4% completion rate, while adding 812 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground, guiding Palestine Westwood to a 9-3 record and a second-round appearance in the Texas 3A Division 1 playoffs.
He leveled up in 2024, completing an astounding 82.2% of his passes (120-for-146) for 2,442 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. On the ground, he racked up 709 yards and 11 touchdowns at a blistering 12.2 yards per carry, leading the Panthers to an 11-1 finish and another second-round playoff run.
As a junior, Bryant has continued his torrid pace; he completed 78 of 112 passes for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns across his first four games. He is currently leading Westwood High School to a 7-2 start, reinforcing his status as one of the most dynamic signal-callers in the 2027 class.
Bryant is a tailor-made fit for Texas Tech’s offensive blueprint and cultural identity. The Red Raiders thrive on tempo, spacing, and vertical aggression, an ideal match for Bryant’s quick release, deep-ball precision, and ability to process fast-moving defenses. His 16.3 yards per attempt as a junior speaks directly to Tech’s air-it-out DNA.
Beyond the arm talent, Bryant has dual-threat versatility with over 1,500 rushing yards and 20+ touchdowns in two seasons. He adds a dynamic layer to the spread system, forcing defenses to defend every inch of the field. Under head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, Bryant enters a quarterback-friendly ecosystem that values creativity, autonomy, and development.
His commitment also signals recruiting momentum, positioning Lubbock as a destination for elite talent looking to play with a proven leader. Culturally, Bryant’s poise and leadership mirror the gritty, confident ethos McGuire is building.
