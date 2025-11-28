Son of Dallas Cowboys Legend, Top 2027 Recruit Includes Texas Tech in Top 10
Texas Tech has been all-in on the 2027 recruiting cycle. With multiple blue-chip prospects — including five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant — the Red Raiders appear to be loading up for the future and taking advantage of their current momentum as a football power.
For Tech, though, the chase never stops. Even with the No. 6 recruiting class in 2027, the Red Raiders are in on multiple top recruits. One of them — a five-star linebacker — recently included TTU in his initial top 10, and he has a legacy behind him.
Cooper Witten is currently ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player in Texas, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He does not play the same position as his father, Dallas Cowboys legend and former Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jason Witten, but he has built a reputation of his own.
The 6'1.5", 210-pound linebacker from Argyle, Texas, is described as an "athletic, physical, likely role-versatile second-level defensive piece who plays with a relentless motor" by 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.
Unlike his father, the younger Witten is known for his athletic upside. He reportedly ran a 10.91-second 100-meter dash during his sophomore year, which shows up in his on-field play.
With off-ball linebacker and safety versatility, Witten racked up 45 tackles, one sack, five interceptions (with two return touchdowns), six pass breakups, and one safety as a sophomore in 2024. He even played on offense, scoring seven touchdowns.
However, he has leveled up in his junior year. In just seven games, he had over 700 yards receiving and 12 receiving touchdowns; on defense, he recorded 87 total tackles, two sacks, 10 hurries, one interception, four passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.
Texas Tech is among a list of blue-blood programs in Witten's top 10 teams and the only Big 12 school. The Red Raiders will have to compete with some of college football's biggest names, including Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, and even the elder Witten's alma mater, Tennessee.
One advantage that Tech could hold is the success of its defense in 2025. The Red Raiders have excelled all season and are arguably the most dominant unit in the country. Tech has allowed fewer than 80 rushing yards per game while recording 30+ sacks and ranking inside the top five in scoring defense.
It is not just the team that is breaking school records — some of the team's top players are having all-time seasons, notably linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. The former Virginia quarterback/linebacker has emerged as one of the defenders in the country and could be a potential Heisman finalist with one of the best statistical seasons from an off-ball linebacker in recent history.
Like Rodriguez, Witten has matched offensive talent with defensive statistical production. What Rodriguez has done with defensive coordinator Shiel Wood could entice Witten to what Lubbock, Texas, has to provide. Rodriguez has recorded four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and 100 total tackles through 11 games.
Texas Tech extended an offer to the Liberty Christian product in January and has only continued to build its stock in the following months. While it will be a challenge to secure a top recruit like Witten, the Red Raiders have worked hard to put themselves in a position to compete with the nation's most established programs.
