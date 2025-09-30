Texas Tech Adds Another Recruit to it's 2027 Class
Texas Tech received a commitment for its 2027 recruiting class on Friday, September 26, when defensive lineman Antonio Underwood from Spring Westfield High School in Houston, Texas, announced his decision to join the Red Raiders. This recruiting class is currently ranked No. 8 nationally and first in the Big 12 Conference, according to On3. Underwood is the third recruit to commit, joining five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia, and four-star defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond from DeSoto, Texas.
The 6-3, 265-pound Underwood, who is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, received his offer from the Red Raiders on May 6, 2025, after he spoke with Associate Director of Scouting Wesley Harwell. "The conversation with Coach Wesley was awesome! He told me he would love to offer me because he sees me having both a good and bright future at Tech. Coach also talked to my mom about how the recruiting process goes and told her he loved to offer me, " Underwood said about receiving his offer.
The coach he talks to the most is Senior Defensive Analyst Jack Teachey. "I speak with Coach Teachey the most, and he makes sure that I am always motivated, and he always asks me how everything is going." He has yet to speak with Head Coach Joey McGuire, but is hoping he will have the chance when he visits Lubbock on October 25, when the Red Raiders host Oklahoma State.
Underwood has received other offers, including Texas Tech, Houston, Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, Texas Southern, UTSA, Lamar, Rice, and Texas State. He mentioned that he has been enjoying the entire recruiting process and appreciates the opportunity to meet various coaches. "My recruitment is going awesome so far, and I'm loving it! I love how all of the college coaches who offered me did what they had to do to make sure I would be one of the best fits in their program."
The culture that the Red Raiders have established under McGuire, along with the success of his former teammate Anthony "AJ" Holmes, motivated Underwood to commit. "The culture and seeing my boy AJ do his thing there are what led me to commit. I really appreciate him for doing what he's doing up there because he set up a path for me and Demarcus Marks (2026 Red Raider commit) to go up there in the future.
Spring Westfield season
Westfield currently has an overall record of 1-3 and is 1-0 in District 14-6A play. They are coming off their first win of the season, defeating Spring High School 32-0. Despite the slow start, Underwood does not let the losses get him or the Mustangs down, as he knows they can be corrected. "So far, our season is going the way we like, but we don't let the losses bring us down. We just make sure that we get all of our little mistakes right and come back 10 times harder than the week before. Our goals are to win the district and make a deep run in the playoffs."
So far this season, he has recorded 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery for the Mustangs. They will next face the Dekaney Wildcats (1-3, 1-0) at home on Friday night.