Texas Tech battling 21 other teams for elite EDGE in 2027 recruiting cycle
With their 2026 class building at a steady pace, the Red Raiders' coaching staff is turning its eyes to the future. The 2027 class is next in line, and Texas Tech has some truly elite players in their crosshairs. Armed with a collective, the Matador Club, which is funded by billionaire donor Cody Campbell, the Red Raiders believe they can compete nationally for elite talent.
This new NIL war chest has made Tech a formidable foe in the transfer portal, and they're looking to replicate that success in high school recruiting. The fruits of those efforts have been slow to develop; their 2026 class has 14 members, but none are classified as "blue-chip" (four or five-star) recruits. They are determined to change that as the 2026 class continues to build and indeed grow on that blueprint in the 2027 class. One of those blue-chip elite targets in the 2027 class is edge rusher Kaden McCarty.
McCarty has a plethora of schools pursuing his talents, and the list is sure to grow as he progresses through his junior and senior seasons. Texas Tech was among the first to offer the talented young defensive lineman, and that could help them later in this recruiting battle. One watch of his sophomore highlight reel (embedded below) shows why head coach Joey McGuire and his staff are all in on getting McCarty to Lubbock.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan star says he'd trade 10 losses to Ohio State for one National Championship
Michigan Football 4-star commit on 'flip watch' as other teams close in
Former Michigan star says he grew up a Buckeye fan, but Ohio State had no interest
Michigan Wolverines surge in battle for 5-star Felix Ojo after massive recruiting weekend