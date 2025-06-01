Red Raider Review

Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are in the mix for an elite Top 25 recruit in the 2027 class.

Chris Breiler

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech remains in the mix for elite 2027 forward Dawson Battie. The 6-8, 200-pound prospect out of Dallas (TX) received an offer from the Red Raiders back in February and has been rising in the rankings ever since.

As of this writing, On3 lists Battie as the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation with a four-star rating.

Along with Texas Tech, Battie holds offers from Cal, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, and Temple.

Battie's father, Derrick, played at Temple from 1992-1996. His uncle, Tony, played for Texas Tech from 1994-1997 and became the No. 5 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. Tony would carve out a solid career in the NBA, playing for the Nuggets, Celtics, Cavaliers, Magic, Nets, and 76ers.

There's no timetable yet for Battie's decision. However, given that he's part of the 2027 recruiting class, head coach Grant McCasland and his staff have plenty of time to win this recruiting battle.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech receives favorable odds to win National Championship

The time is now: Texas Tech eyes Big 12 title and national relevance

ESPN's Big 12 rankings revealed: How all 16 teams stack up

ESPN analyst views Texas Tech as one of top jobs in the country

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting