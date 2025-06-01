Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick
Texas Tech remains in the mix for elite 2027 forward Dawson Battie. The 6-8, 200-pound prospect out of Dallas (TX) received an offer from the Red Raiders back in February and has been rising in the rankings ever since.
As of this writing, On3 lists Battie as the No. 21 overall prospect in the nation with a four-star rating.
Along with Texas Tech, Battie holds offers from Cal, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, and Temple.
Battie's father, Derrick, played at Temple from 1992-1996. His uncle, Tony, played for Texas Tech from 1994-1997 and became the No. 5 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. Tony would carve out a solid career in the NBA, playing for the Nuggets, Celtics, Cavaliers, Magic, Nets, and 76ers.
There's no timetable yet for Battie's decision. However, given that he's part of the 2027 recruiting class, head coach Grant McCasland and his staff have plenty of time to win this recruiting battle.
