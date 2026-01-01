Texas Tech Is Reportedly Standing Out for Blue-Chip Wide Receiver

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are constantly getting better across the board when it comes to the football side of things, which is exactly what you want to see if you are a fan of the program. But let's not sugarcoat why this is the case, as the Texas Tech Red Raiders have made it a point to recruit well in both the transfer portal and at the high school level (which both have their different benefits in why they are important to the current situation).

Arguably, the best team when it comes to both has been Texas Tech, which is part of why they are looking as dominant as they are currently. Texas Tech has a lot of hopes when it comes to the 2027 class, which has quickly become one of the better classes in the nation thus far. They have been able to land multiple players, and currently have two positioned five-star players. They have Jalen Brewster, who is one of the better defensive linemen in the nation, and they also have one of the better QB prospects in the 2027 class. That player is Kavian Bryant, who I view as an elite prospect as a whole. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a total of five commits currently, but they are nowhere near done, as they are just getting started. They have multiple players remaining on their board, including someone who views the Red Raiders as a top team in his recruitment. That player being Juilian Caldwell, who is nearing the elite range, but at the minimum is a blue-chip prospect right this instant.

Blue-Chip WR Julian Caldwell Updates

Julian Caldwell on his Texas Tech visit | Julian Caldwell

Caldwell is a wide receiver prospect from the state of Texas who is one of the better players at the wide receiver position as a whole. He has been able to succeed in many different categories, but his ability to stretch the field with his track speed has been deemed as one of the best traits that he has. He is someone who was recorded running a 10.92 100M. He has also posted great numbers in the 200M and the long jump, which makes him one of the combine freaks inside the state lines. He has solid enough size for him to be a factor on the outside if needed, but with speed like that, you have to imagine that he is someone who could torture the defensive backs and linebackers in the slot

According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, the Red Raiders are one of three teams standing out in Caldwell's recruitment. The others are Oregon and Texas, but it seems that the Red Raiders are likely the favorite at this time of the recruitment. This will be a close one to watch as the class progresses, as Caldwell will be a home run for any of these three programs. It is also possible that play time could be a factor, but the good thing about his bag of tricks is that he is very likely to see the field early in his career, no matter where he goes. He is someone who will be at the very top of teh priority list for scouts to pay attention to, because the term "dangerous" describes Caldwell very well.

