Texas Tech lands commitment from in-state wide receiver
Texas Tech has landed its first wide receiver of the 2026 cycle, as three-star Imari Jehiel announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Monday. The 6-0, 185-pound prospect held 22 offers from teams like Houston, Boston College, TCU, and Kansas State, but ultimately felt that Texas Tech provided the best fit.
Jehiel is a multi-sport athlete who excels in both football and track. Here's a look at some notable accomplishments in both, courtesy of 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:
TRACK & FIELD
Posted a 5-8 high jump as a junior, per MileSplit.High jumped 6 feet as a sophomore in Spring 2024. Also posted a 15.96 110-meter hurdles rep and a 43.96 300-meter hurdles rep.
As a freshman, high jumped 5-10 and ran an 11.78 100 in Spring 2023.
FOOTBALL2024
Played 8 games as a junior, per MaxPreps, catching 26 passes for 616 yards and 7 TDs on 23.7 yards per grab.2023: Breakout 14-game sophomore season included 33 catches for 431 yards and 6 TDs on 13.1 yards per reception. Added 3 carries for 22 yards and 1 TD, plus a 45-yard TD pass. Also produced a 69-yard kick return TD.
