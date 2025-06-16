Red Raider Review

Texas Tech lands commitment from in-state wide receiver

Texas Tech has landed its first wide receiver commitment of the 2026 recruiting class.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech
In this story:

Texas Tech has landed its first wide receiver of the 2026 cycle, as three-star Imari Jehiel announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Monday. The 6-0, 185-pound prospect held 22 offers from teams like Houston, Boston College, TCU, and Kansas State, but ultimately felt that Texas Tech provided the best fit.

Jehiel is a multi-sport athlete who excels in both football and track. Here's a look at some notable accomplishments in both, courtesy of 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:

TRACK & FIELD

Posted a 5-8 high jump as a junior, per MileSplit.High jumped 6 feet as a sophomore in Spring 2024. Also posted a 15.96 110-meter hurdles rep and a 43.96 300-meter hurdles rep.

As a freshman, high jumped 5-10 and ran an 11.78 100 in Spring 2023.

FOOTBALL2024

Played 8 games as a junior, per MaxPreps, catching 26 passes for 616 yards and 7 TDs on 23.7 yards per grab.2023: Breakout 14-game sophomore season included 33 catches for 431 yards and 6 TDs on 13.1 yards per reception. Added 3 carries for 22 yards and 1 TD, plus a 45-yard TD pass. Also produced a 69-yard kick return TD.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

'It's time to win': Texas Tech's Joey McGuire embraces pressure ahead of championship-or-bust season

Texas Tech takes national spotlight for aggressive NIL approach, as critics cry foul

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton's big arm on par with C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes

Texas Tech quarterback recruit has championship goals for Red Raider program

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting