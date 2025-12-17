Texas Tech Linebacker Honored as Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Finalist

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has been named the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year finalist, a prestigious honor that recognizes student-athletes who exemplify leadership, character, and service beyond the football field. Rodriguez’s commitment to excellence both on and off the gridiron has distinguished him among peers nationwide, underscoring his impact as a role model for teammates, the university community, and the sport at large.

On Tuesday, the three finalists for the ninth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year were revealed. The honor, which celebrates exemplary leadership both on and off the field, will be contested by Rodriguez, Aiden Fisher of Indiana, and Aamil Wagner of Notre Dame.

Chosen from a pool of 20 semifinalists by a subset of the award’s Board of Directors, each finalist has distinguished himself through courage, integrity, and sportsmanship. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on April 16, 2026.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year is the first college football award to focus primarily on a player’s leadership both on and off the field. Past recipients include Shaquem Griffin of UCF (2017), D’Cota Dixon of Wisconsin (2018), Trey Smith of Tennessee (2019), Sam Ehlinger of Texas (2020), Joshua Paschal of Kentucky (2021), Deslin Alexandre of Pittsburgh (2022), Mike Hollins of Virginia (2023), and J.J. Weaver of Kentucky (2024).

Leadership is a trait long associated with Jason Witten, who not only became one of the greatest tight ends in football history and the Dallas Cowboys’ all-time leading receiver, but also served as a role model throughout his 17-year career, earning honors such as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the Bart Starr Award, and Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award.

In addition to recognizing character and service, the Collegiate Man of the Year winner receives a $10,000 contribution to his school’s athletic scholarship fund from Witten’s SCORE Foundation.

As a two-time captain for Texas Tech, Rodriguez has been instrumental in fostering a culture of accountability and unity that propelled the Red Raiders to their first Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff berth. His historic season included winning the Bednarik, Butkus, Nagurski, Lombardi, and Pony Express Awards, an unprecedented sweep that placed him among the most decorated defensive players in college football history.

Beyond the accolades, Rodriguez’s leadership shines through his consistent community involvement, which includes visiting schools and children’s hospitals, as well as sharing his inspiring story alongside his wife, Emma, an active-duty U.S. Army helicopter pilot. His ability to balance elite athletic performance with integrity, service, and character embodies the very essence of the Jason Witten Award.

Jacob Rodriguez lifts the trophy after Texas Tech defeated BYU in the Big 12 Conference championship game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodriguez’s recognition as a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year underscores not only his excellence on the field but also his unwavering commitment to leadership, integrity, and service. As Texas Tech continues to celebrate his impact, Rodriguez’s example serves as a reminder that true success in college football is measured not just in wins and awards, but in the character and influence a player carries beyond the game.

