Texas Tech makes Top 5 for coveted defender, decision date announced
Texas Tech is looking to make another addition to the 2026 recruiting class in the near future. On Saturday, three-star defensive lineman Daryl Campbell shared that he'll be announcing his decision on May 9th. Along with Texas Tech, Campbell is considering Houston, Virginia, SMU, and North Carolina.
On3 currently ranks Campbell as the No. 84 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 57 defensive lineman in the nation. The 6-2, 300-pound prospect out of Paetow High School received his first Power 4 offer from the Red Raiders back in October. Although other big programs have come to the table with offers since that time, the Red Raiders are still one of the leading favorites to land Campbell at this point.
It's clear that the Texas Tech offer meant a lot to Campbell when he received it last October. Speaking with Red Raider Sports, Campbell said he was surprised when the offer came through.
"Like my heart skipped a beat," Campbell said. "I didn't think I was gonna even get that type of opportunity like that for a little while and then I got it then and there that fast. It was just real surprising and just a moment I wish I could relive. It was amazing.
It means a lot to me. It really showed me that I can play with anybody I go against or anybody out there that I belong where I'm at and I deserve what I work for."
As of this writing, Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 22 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big 12 conference - trailing only Arizona State, Iowa State, and Kansas.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety
JUST IN: Texas Tech loses senior forward to transfer portal
Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit