Texas Tech offers 3-star Louisiana DB

Texas Tech went outside of the Lone Star State for one of their latest recruiting targets when they offered Marrero (LA) Archbishop Shaw High School defensive back Rontrae Carter on Tuesday.

The offer from the Red Raiders was the latest for Carter, who is rated as a three-star prospect by both On3 and 247Sports. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him ranked as the No. 491 recruit nationally, No. 50 safety, and No. 16 player in Louisiana. The 247Sports Composite has him ranked No. 437 nationally, No. 39 safety, and No. 15 player in Louisiana.

Recapping the season

Carter and the Eagles had a great 2025 season, and he was named a First-Team All-State selection for the second consecutive season. Shaw finished with a 9-5 record and was seeking their second consecutive state championship. They advanced to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division II Select Final, but fell in a heartbreaker to St. Charles Catholic, 23-21. Despite falling short of another championship, Carter was pleased with how they performed.

“The season started off strong for us, and I am proud of how we finished, even though we came up short in the state championship. “ Carter said.

Receiving his offer from Texas Tech

Carter has over 20 offers from schools, including Arkansas, Ole Miss, Houston, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Texas State, Troy, TCU, Tulane, Sacramento State, Louisiana, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Tulsa, Syracuse, Arkansas State, Liberty, and Washington State. He received his offer from the Red Raiders after speaking with safeties coach Rob Greene.

“My recruitment has been going very well, and I’m extremely blessed and grateful for the position I’m in. I’m also pushing to get my fourth star as well. My conversation with Coach Greene went well. We got to talk a little bit about their team and about some of the new guys they have coming in. I think Texas Tech is a very high-quality program, and I’m really interested in looking more into them.”

Other schools in the mix

With schools already having started Junior Days and coaches visiting high schools, recruits are getting the chance to get on campus for a visit or meeting with coaches. Of the offers that Carter has, TCU and Mississippi State are two schools that are currently standing out. He is planning to make it to both Starkville and Fort Worth here soon.

“Mississippi State and TCU are a couple of schools that are standing out right now. I plan on going to Mississippi State this weekend and TCU on February 1st. Ole Miss, Baylor, and Tulane are some other schools that I have also been hearing from.”

What he is looking for in a program

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Carter is enjoying recruiting and feels no rush to decide, but knows what he will be seeking in a program.

“I am looking for a program that can help me be a better man, and also one that can do an amazing job developing me for the real world outside of football.”

With his recruitment heating up, I expect his list of offers and his star rating to grow soon!

