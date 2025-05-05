Texas Tech recruiting target wins MVP at Rivals Camp
The Rivals Camp took place in Dallas over the weekend, and some Texas Tech targets were definitely making some noise. At the top of the list was offensive lineman Ismael Camara. Listed as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, Camara - a 6-6, 330- pound IOL - took home the offensive line MVP.
Camara currently holds offers from 20 programs around the country, including Texas Tech, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and more. And while Rivals currently lists Nebraska as the favorite to land him, there's no question that Texas Tech is going to continue to recruit Camara hard. As a native of Texas, Camara has a whole host of options to play college football in his home state. And with Texas Tech being one of the top programs in the country when it comes to NIL resources, the Red Raiders can certainly make a strong case to keep him home.
As we all know with recruiting, things are fluid and plenty can change, particularly when discussing recruits with two years of high school left. But if Texas Tech has the kind of year that most are anticipating in 2025, Camara will certainly have something to think about when considering Lubbock.
